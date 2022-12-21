Men’s Basketball Drops Weekday Game with BYU

Next Game: at Utah Tech 12/22/2022 | 1:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. Central) December 22 (Thu) / 1:00 pm (2:00 pm Central) at Utah Tech History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (5-7) lost 90-61 to BYU (9-5) on Tuesday night in Provo, Utah.

GAME OVERVIEW

Cam Burrell was hot to start the night, as he scored the first eight points for the Lions for an 8-5 lead at the 17:46 mark. The two teams played tight through the first 10 minutes, as a three pointer by Chris Childs made it 19-19 with 10:48 to play in the opening half. Lindenwood struggled to get the shots to fall down the stretch, as the Cougars took a 39-25 lead into the break.

BYU came out in the second half and efficiently scored points, but the Lions started to knock down the long-range shot. In the first four minutes, Burrell hit two from downtown, while Childs tallied one to make it 53-34. BYU built up a significant lead and didn’t look back in the 90-61 win over the Lions.

Burrell finished the night with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from behind the arc. Burrell added a pair of steals and one block on the defensive end, while pulling down three rebounds in the game. Childs collected 17 points to lead the team, as he also dished out two assists and tallied two steals.

GAME LEADERS

Cam Burrell (16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 4-of-6 3FG)

Chris Childs (17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (11 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will remain out west to take on Utah Tech on Thursday for a 1:00 pm (2:00 pm Central) tipoff in St. George, Utah.