Men’s basketball drops season opener at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Brown men’s basketball team fell to Vermont 80-65 in the Bears’ season opener Monday night in Burlington.

“We certainly had some spurts of good play at each end,” Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin ’04 said. “But against a team like Vermont, we have to be more consistent with our play over the course of 40 minutes.”

Three Bears scored in double figures on the night. Kino Lilly Jr. led the way with 18 and both Dan Friday and Paxson Wojcik had 13. Wojcik posted a double-double as he also grabbed 10 rebounds. The senior added three steals as well.

Nana Owusu-Anane had six rebounds and three assists. Kimo Ferrari hit a pair of Threes off the bench.

Vermont led by as many as 13 in the first half, but eight straight points from the Bears capped with a three by Perry Cowan cut the Catamounts’ lead to five at 23-18 with 4:50 to go in the frame.

Vermont would start to pull away, but two Threes from Lilly as time ran down in the first 20 got the deficit back to single digits. Brown trailed 37-28 at the break.

The Bears and Catamounts traded buckets to open the second, as Wojcik had four of Brown’s first six points. A layup by Friday cut the deficit to 43-35 with 17:34 to play, but that’s as close as the Bears would get.

The Catamounts would eventually stretch their lead to 20 with 2:17 remaining. A three by Ferrari and a pair of free throws by Friday would bring things to the final score of 80-65.

As a team, the Bears shot 44.2% on the night. Vermont hit at a 53.8% clip.

“We will learn from tonight and look forward to another opponent Thursday,” Martin said.

The Bears return to Providence for their first home game of the season this Thursday, Nov. 10 for a 7 pm tip against Colgate.

