Men’s Basketball Drops Sacred Heart in NEC Debut, 74-67

Johnson’s career-high 18 points, and Sims’ double-double powers the Skyhawks





Johnson scored 12 of his career-best 18 points in the first half, finishing with five three-pointers (PHOTO BY Jim Pierce)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (December 29, 2022) – Stonehill College led by as much as 23 points late in the first half, and still by 20 Midway through the second half, before holding off a late rally to secure a 74-67 triumph over Sacred Heart University in the Northeast Conference (NEC) men’s basketball opener for both at the William H. Pitt Center this afternoon.

Stonehill, which was making its NEC debut in its Inaugural season after beginning its transition to NCAA Division I status in July, was led by a career-high 18 points from the fifth-year Shamir Johnson and a double-double performance from Classmate Andrew Sims as the duo combined for 35 points to lead four Skyhawks in double figures. Johnson buried five three-pointers and added three rebounds and a career-best three steals, off the bench, while Sims totaled 17 points and a season-high ten rebounds for his first double-double of the season (seventh career) as he finished 8-of-14 shooting and dished out three assists.

Fifth-year Isaiah Burnett contributed 11 first half points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while postgraduate Max Zegarowski chipped in 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-for-5 from three, with three boards and two assists.

Junior Nico Galette paced Sacred Heart by scoring 15 of his 23 points in the second half, finishing 9-of-19 shooting, including 3-for-5 from three, with seven rebounds and three steals. Classmate Mike Sixsmith scored 14 of his 16 points in the closing 20 minutes on 6-of-12 shooting, with four rebounds and two assists, while senior Joey Reilly contributed 12 points, all in the first half, and two assists.





Sims posted his first double-double of the year, totaling 17 points and a season-best ten rebounds (PHOTO BY Jim Pierce)

Stonehill led start to finish, building as much as a 23-point lead in the first half as the Skyhawks made 64.5-percent (20-for-31) of their shots in the opening frame, including 10-of-16 (62.5% ) from beyond the arc. The Skyhawks scored the first six points of the game, including four from junior Thatcher Stoneon their way to a 13-point advantage (17-4) after a Johnson three less than eight minutes into the contest.

Sacred Heart got a layup from the sophomore Tanner Thomas after the second media timeout of the half, but Stonehill extended its lead to 17 (27-10) on a Burnett three-pointer with 8:20 remaining in the half. Stonehill’s lead grew to 23 (41-18) on a Stone three with three minutes to go in the frame and then the Skyhawks carried a 22-point cushion (51-29) into Halftime on a triple at the Horn from Burnett.

Stonehill maintained its 20-point cushion through the first ten minutes of the second half, and the Skyhawks cushion was still 18 (68-50) after a Zegarowski layup with eight minutes to go. Sacred Heart made a late push, scoring the next nine points to cut its deficit in half after a Thomas layup with three minutes to play. Zegarowski answered with a three-pointer to Restore a 12-point cushion (71-59) with 1:24 left, but Sixsmith scored the Pioneers next six points to close within six (71-65) after a three-pointer with 63- seconds remaining. Stonehill held, Converting three of four at the line to offset a Galette layup and seal the historic win.

Coach’s Corner

“I’m really proud of our guys and their effort and execution levels today,” said Stonehill head coach Chris Kraus, ’06. “To get a win in our first ever NEC game is also a special feeling for our team and program. Our guys really shared the ball well and played as a team on both ends of the floor which allowed us to come out on top today. ”

Noteworthy

Stonehill and Sacred Heart were meeting for the 34th th time in a series that dates back to 1966, but for the first time since the second game of the 1995-96 season.

The Pioneers were picked to finish second according to the NEC's preseason coaches' poll.

Sims logged just the second double-double of the season by a Stonehill player this season, with the sixth of his career. They posted his 13 th double-figure scoring game of the season after seeing a streak of 18-straight double-figure games that dated back to last season snapped at Valparaiso last week. It marks the eighth double-figure rebound game of his career.

Sims moves closer to becoming Stonehill's 43 rd 1,000-point scorer with 941 points in 87 career games.

1,000-point scorer with 941 points in 87 career games. Burnett, the NEC leader in steals with 2.9 per game finished with two this afternoon and has now recorded at least one steal in 21-straight games dating back to last season, recording multiple steals in eight-straight.

Johnson reached double-figures for the fourth time this season (sixth career), knocking down four-plus Threes for the third time.

Up Next

Stonehill (5-10, 1-0 NEC) is back in action on Saturday, when it visits Saint Francis (Pa.) University for an NEC Clash at 4 pm The Skyhawks return home next Thursday, January 5, to host Wagner College for their third NEC Matchup of the season at Merkert Gymnasium at 7 pm Sacred Heart (6-9, 0-1 NEC) visits LIU on Saturday at 1 pm

