Men’s Basketball Drops Overtime Decision to Manhattanville

Manhattanville – 88, Farmingdale State – 83 (OT)

FARMINGDALE, NY | Senior guard Aaron Davis (Valley Stream, NY) banked home a 3-point field goal at the top of the key at the end of regulation to send the Farmingdale State College men’s basketball into overtime Saturday afternoon, before visiting Manhattanville College made 3-of -5 field goals and 8-of-10 free throws in the extra session to defeat the Rams in Skyline Conference play, 88-83.

Davis had 10 points on the afternoon off the bench, and was one of three FSC (11-6, 6-2 Skyline) players to score in double figures on the afternoon. Senior co-captain Corey Powell (Valley Stream, NY) led his side with 20 points to go with seven rebounds, while senior Nick Hurowitz (Mt. Sinai, NY) tallied 19 points and a game and career-best 16 caroms. Senior post Tre Riggins (Baldwin, NY) swatted away three blocked shots for the Rams, who held a 54-37 edge on the glass and a 24-4 margin in second-chance points.

The Valiants (13-4, 6-2) raced out to a 12-3 lead five minutes into play, before a Trey by Hurowitz and a conventional 3-point play by senior Zamere McKenzie (Beacon, NY; nine points) cut the home side’s deficit to 27-24 with 6:16 remaining. Powell’s pair from the Charity stripe with 2:05 left sliced ​​the Manhattanville margin to 34-32, before the visitors went to Halftime up 37-34.

Manhattanville scored the first 12 points of the second half in its opening four possessions on a trio from long range and three free throws, as part of a 16-3 spurt to hold its largest lead of the day, 53-37, with 15: 49 on the clock. Farmingdale State later used 10-consecutive points to pull within a 56-53 score on a pair of free throws by senior Elijah Galloway (Bronx, NY) with 8:59 remaining. The Valiants went up 70-66 with 30 seconds to go on a fadeaway jumper, before Rams junior point guard Jevon Santos (Elmont, NY) knocked down all three of his free throws 10 seconds later. Two free throws went in from Manhattanville with 15 seconds remaining, before Davis checked into the game at a timeout and canned his 24-footer with eight seconds to go to force an extra session.

Powell’s free throw 32 seconds into overtime gave the Rams a 73-72 lead, before the Valiants (12-of-24 3FG) buried 3-pointers on their next two possessions to take a lead they would not relinquish. Davis’s lay-in off a Hurowitz feed with 27 ticks on the clock closed FSC’s deficit to an 82-79 count, before Hurowitz answered a pair of free throws by the visitors with a triple with 17 seconds to go to cut the margin to two points at 84-82. Manhattanville then went 4-of-4 at the free-throw line over its next two trips down to capture the road decision.

Head Coach Brendan Twomey’s Farmingdale State Squad is next in Skyline action on the road on Wednesday night (Jan. 25), when they travel to Newburgh, NY, for a 7 pm tip-off at Mount Saint Mary College’s Kaplan Center.