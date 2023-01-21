Men’s Basketball Drops Matchup with Southern Indiana

Next Game: Morehead State University 1/21/2023 | 3:30 p.m Jan. 21 (Sat) / 3:30 p.m Morehead State University History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-13, 2-5 OVC) lost 81-65 to Southern Indiana (11-9, 4-3 OVC) on Thursday night inside Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Lions played tight with the Screaming Eagles in the opening half, as USI held a lead through the first five minutes. Kevin Caldwell Jr. knocked down a three pointer at the 14:21 mark to put Lindenwood up 10-9. After losing its lead shortly after, Brandon Trimble went off from behind the arc, as he knocked down three of them in a span of three minutes to give Lindenwood a 21-15 lead. Southern Indiana battled back, but the Lions held a 33-32 lead at the break.

Trimble led the Lions by hitting 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the first half. The Screaming Eagles made just 5-of-17 from three-point range, but it was a different story in the second half. Southern Indiana attacked the paint in the early part of the second frame, taking a 42-36 lead over Lindenwood. At the 15:46 mark, the Screaming Eagles hit a three-point bucket to spark an impressive 10-of-12 shooting from downtown. Although Lindenwood forced tough shots, the Screaming Eagles found their stroke to put the game out of reach in the 81-65 win over Lindenwood.

QUOTABLE

“It was great to see our students turn out and support us tonight,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “Just not a good enough focused effort. Giving up 10-of-12 shooting from three in the second half will always be hard to overcome. Credit them for making shots, but we have to do a better job with the ones we can control .”

GAME LEADERS

Brandon Trimble (17 PTS, 5-of-7 3FG, 5 AST, 3 REB)

Cam Burrell (14 PTS, 7 REB, 6 BLK, 3 STL 1 AST)

Keenon Cole (15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 6-of-10 FG)

UP NEXT

The Lions will remain in Hyland Arena, as they take on Morehead State on Saturday for a 3:30 pm tip in St. Charles, Mo.