Men’s Basketball Drops Decision at No. 5 Arizona

Score: Morgan State 68 | Arizona 93

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Records: Morgan State 4-8 | Arizona 12-1, 1-1

The short story: Azuolas Tubelis had 26 points and nine rebounds and No. 5 Arizona scored 48 in the paint in a 93-68 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night.

OPENING TIP

Tubelis, a 6-foot-11 junior from Lithuania, shot 9 of 10 and also had nine rebounds and two steals.

Redshirt junior center Oumar Ballo dropped 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including six boards and a block. The 7-footer also dished out five assists.

Fifth year senior Courtney Ramey added 13 points with a game-high seven assists.

Senior Malik Miller paced the Bears scoring 14 of his team-high 23 points in the first half and finished with four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

THE DIFFERENCE

Arizona used a 17-2 run punctuated by a Courtney Ramey to Oumar Ballo lob to take a 51-34 lead with 17:24 remaining in the second half.

Arizona shot 58-percent from the field and 32-percent from behind the arc while the Bears shot 44-percent from the field and connected on 12 of 23 (.522) 3-pointers.

Morgan shot .750 (6-8) from the free throw line, compared to the Wildcat’s .708 percent (17-24).

Arizona finished the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 41-32 lead into the break.

Arizona dominated the paint outrebounding the Bears 40-19.

Morgan scored 17 points off of forcing 14 Arizona turnovers.

Miller split a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 25-23 lead with 7:21 remaining, but the Wildcats responded by closing the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 41-32 lead into the break.

NOTABLE

Arizona leads the series 2-0 since 1997.

Morgan opened the game with Miller dropping in a pair of threes and Burke drained a three to give the Bears a 9-4 lead at the 17:57 mark.

Miller, who entered the contest as the MEAC’s leading rebounder (9.2 rpg), was limited to a season-low four rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Bears will continue its road trip when they return to action in Connecticut for a Friday Tilt with the University of Hartford on Friday, December 30th at 6:00 pm (EST). The game will be streamed live on hartfordhawks.com.

