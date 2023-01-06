Men’s Basketball Drops Contest Against Stetson

Next Game: Lipscomb 1/7/2023 | 5:00 P.M ESPN+ 1010XL Jan. 07 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Lipscomb

DELAND, Fla.- The Jacksonville Men’s Basketball team fell 73-61 on Thursday in an ASUN Matchup at Stetson University.

The game started at a moderate pace as both sides played stout defensively and couldn’t find the bucket. Jalen Blackmon of Stetson drained a three-pointer 20 seconds into the contest for what was either team’s first bucket. It wasn’t until almost two minutes later that Kevio Nolan glided through the paint for what was just the second score of the game. The Hatters responded with what was one of three runs of at least six points in the first half as Stetson began to find their groove inside and around the bucket.

Mike Marsh returned for the Dolphins (8-6, 1-2) from injury and made his first appearance in just under a month. Within seconds of coming on the court, the Redshirt Sophomore received a pass from Nolan and slammed it home for what was Marsh’s first bucket since December 7th. The Stetson offense however continued to shoot lights out in the opening part of the game. Stetson’s Josh Smith and Panzo Wheza hit back-to-back three-pointers with just over three minutes to play in the half and pushed the Dolphin deficit to 14. The two sides exchanged made buckets but another late Smith three complimented by a first half shooting percentage of .615 gave Stetson a 17-point lead at the break.

Both sides got decent looks in the first ten minutes of the second half, however it was Jacksonville who found more buckets on the floor. Using six field goals on 11 attempts, and a combined 13 points from Jordan Davis and Nolan, the Dolphins were able to trim the deficit to as low as nine points during that stretch.

The Hatters offense reignited behind 13 points in the final seven minutes from Luke Brown to re-ignite their offense in the next seven minutes as the team as a unit shot just under 64 percent in that timeframe. Threes from Gyasi Powell and Nolan kept the Dolphins in it however the deficit proved too much, as the Dolphins ultimately ran out of time for a comeback.

NUMBERS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nolan’s 20 points tied his season high this season.

Osayi Osifo got at least seven rebounds for the fifth time this season. It’s his eighth time with at least five.

Jalen Nesmith recorded four rebounds which is his most in a game at JU.

Three ‘Phins scored in double figures in Nolan, Davis and Powell

UP NEXT

The Dolphins return to Swisher Gymnasium on Saturday, January 7th as the side hosts Lipscomb in another ASUN matchup.