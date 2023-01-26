Men’s Basketball Drops Conference Contest to Delaware Valley 71-63

Next Game: at Wilkes University 1/28/2023 | 2 PM Jan. 28 (Sat) / 2 PM at Wilkes University History

HOBOKEN, NJ (January 25, 2023) – Junior Mike Goodall had a game-high 16 points but the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team fell to Delaware Valley University 71-63 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom Matchup at Canavan Arena.

Junior Alex Ratner finished with 14 points and senior Conor Coffey added 11 for the Ducks, who dropped their fifth straight in falling to 8-11 on the year and to 5-5.

Justin Savage and Tremaine Kynard each had 12 points to pace Delaware Valley, who won its third straight in improving to 10-9 on the year and to 5-5 in the MAC Freedom. The result moved Delaware Valley and Stevens into a three-way tie with Arcadia for the final two postseason berths.

Overcoming a sluggish start that saw Delaware Valley score the first six points of the game, the Ducks rallied from as much as an 11-point deficit to take the lead after a 3-pointer from Coffey with 8:49 left in the game. However, Delaware Valley would answer with a 7-0 run to jump back in front for good. The key play in the sequence was a three-point play by Kynard, who scored on a back-door cut, while also absorbing contact. The Ducks then turned the ball over, which led to a fast-break layup for Ewens Lizima.

Goodall and Kynard exchanged baskets and Coffey made a pair of free throws to pull the Ducks back to within two. However, Casey Caruso hit a wild three toward the end of the shot clock to push the lead back to five. The Aggies used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 11, scoring on three straight shots.

The Ducks clawed their way back into the game by limiting the Delaware Valley makes from behind the arc. After allowing Misericordia to shoot 40% from behind the arc in their last game, the Ducks held Delaware Valley to just 4 for 24 from long range, including 1 for 10 in the second half. Conversely, the Ducks sank five baskets from behind the arc and outscored the Aggies 34-33.

Delaware Valley won the battle of the boards 44-41, including a 15-10 advantage on the offensive glass. Despite the edge for the Aggies in Offensive rebounding, Stevens held the edge in second-chance points, 9-6.

A key statistic proved to be points in the paint, where Delaware Valley outscored the Ducks 38-24. The Aggies also held a 15-5 edge in fast-break points.

Senior Brett Bischopping blocked four shots.

blocked four shots. Ratner made his first career start and led the team with five assists.

Goodall finished with a game-high nine rebounds.

The Ducks matched a season-high with nine 3-pointers.

Delaware Valley was awarded 35 free throws, including 21 in the second half. The 35 attempts are the second-most by a Stevens opponent this season and were three more than the Aggies took in any other game this season.

Men’s Basketball continues MAC Freedom play with a road tilt on Jan. 28 against Wilkes.

The Ducks defeated the Colonels 69-64 on Jan. 4 inside Canavan Arena and have won the last four meetings in the series.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

