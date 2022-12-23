Men’s Basketball Drops Battle with Hawai’i

Next Game: vs. George Washington 12/23/2022 | 7:00 p.m. PT ESPN2 WaveCasts December 23 (Fri) / 7:00 pm PT vs. George Washington

HONOLULU, Hawai’i – The Pepperdine men’s basketball team saw three Waves hit double figures in scoring and two career highs, but fell to Hawai’i 76-70 in the first round of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic 76-70 on Thursday night.

Freshmen Malik Moore and Jevon Porter added new Highs to their career columns, as Moore contributed eight points and Porter accrued five steals- the first Wave to hit that mark since 2021 in the CBI Championship game against Coastal Carolina, when current Graduate Assistant DJ Polk had the same number.

The Waves (6-6) fell into a 19-point rut in the second half but stormed back to within four points in the final minute of play.

BIG WAVES

Sophomore Maxwell Lewis (Las Vegas, Nev./AZ Compass Prep) garnered 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Waves in both categories. They also tallied on three blocks.

(Las Vegas, Nev./AZ Compass Prep) garnered 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the Waves in both categories. They also tallied on three blocks. Sophomore Houston Mallette (Alameda, Calif./Pacifica Christian HS) contributed 15 points, two assists and two rebounds.

(Alameda, Calif./Pacifica Christian HS) contributed 15 points, two assists and two rebounds. Freshman Jevon Porter (Columbia, Missouri/Father Tolton Catholic HS) finished with 10 points and three rebounds, adding on three blocks to go with his career-high five steals.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

The Waves started off slow with Hawai’i scoring the first five points of the game before Pepperdine could get on the board with a Lewis jumper. The Waves shook the home team up defensively with three shot clock violations for the Warriors in the first half, but could not find a solution for Hawai’i’s three-point shooting. UH went 7-12 while Pepperdine suffered an 0-5 feat beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. Lewis was a bright spot, however, putting in several back-down post moves for his 10 first half points. The Rainbow Warriors enjoyed a 7-2 run heading into the locker room to put the score at 38-24 in favor of UH.



Mitchell Jr. opened the second half with a three, ending the Waves’ drought from that range. The Rainbow Warriors went on a 6-0 run in the first 10 minutes to extend the lead to 19 before a Mallette and-one helped kick Pepperdine back into gear. The Waves rode a 10-0 run with under seven minutes in the game that included a Moore three but Hawai’i answered with runs of its own to keep the Waves just far enough away. With 20 seconds left, Pepperdine forced a couple of UH turnovers- one of which resulted in a Porter fastbreak three- to pull the Waves within four points but Hawai’i made two free throws at the end to make it a 76-70 final in favor of the Warriors.

KEY STATS



The Waves didn’t hit a three in the first half but shot 40% from that range in the second.

Pepperdine had one of its best free throw shooting nights, finishing at 90%.

The Waves had five fewer turnovers than UH but were outrebounded 39-23.

Pepperdine won the battle inside, scoring 36 points in the paint compared to Hawai’i’s 28.

UP NEXT

The Waves take on George Washington Tomorrow evening at 7:00 pm PT on ESPN2 in Honolulu in the consolation bracket. Veteran play-by-play man Al Epstein will have the call on WaveCasts.