Men’s Basketball Drops Back-And-Forth Contest At Dartmouth

Hanover, NH- Columbia men’s basketball dropped a back-and-forth contest at Dartmouth, 83-73, on Saturday at Leede Arena.

The Lions (6-16, 1-6) had another promising game on the Offensive end of the floor. Columbia shot 45.3 percent (29-64) from the field, marking the third-straight game eclipsing 40 percent shooting and also shot 10-25 from 3-point range.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa started out 5-5 from the floor before missing his first jump shot almost five minutes into the second half. The sophomore finished 8-11 from the field with a team-high 19 points. De La Rosa has now scored double-figures in five-straight games and 16 times this season.

The catch-and-shoot specialist buries the triple! De La Rosa is off to a 4-4 start from the field!!!! Credit Brown with the assist 📊 https://t.co/eoY8e4JC65

📺 https://t.co/CZSfoyEVJ2 #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/fRFliGs4CW — Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) January 28, 2023

Liam Murphy was the other Lion to crack double-figures, matching his season-high with 13 points. Avery Brown logged 32 minutes, adding six points, three rebounds, one steal, and tied his season-high in assists with five. Noah Robledo went 3-3 from beyond the arc to finish with 9 points.

Dartmouth’s Dame Adelekun dropped a career-high 41 points on 14-18 shooting. Ryan Cornish posted 16 points for the Big Green, which shot 57.7 percent on the afternoon. Dartmouth (8-13, 4-3) also capitalized on free throws, going 21-32 from the stripe compared to Columbia’s 5-8.

The teams went back-and-forth in the first 20 minutes to take a 33-33 tie into the break. Columbia’s largest lead of the game came twice in that half, holding a 21-17 advantage with 7:28 left and then being up 33-29 with just over a minute to play.

Columbia’s biggest run of the game came with 12:44 to go in the second half. Kenny Noland hit a jump shot, followed by Murphy’s second 3-pointer of the game to take the lead. Less than a minute later, Murphy made two free throws to give the Lions a 46-43 advantage and cap off a 7-0 spurt.

@rstankard21 with the pump fake and pull up jumper! Lions lead 49-47 with 11:41 remaining. 📊 https://t.co/eoY8e4JC65

📺 https://t.co/CZSfoyEVJ2 #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/Qke6nsgey1 — Columbia Basketball (@CULionsMBB) January 28, 2023

Saturday’s game featured 11 ties and 27 lead changes. Columbia last held the lead on a Zine Eddine Bedri layup with 5:08 remaining to make it 67-66. Dartmouth would go on a 7-0 run shortly after and never looked back to hold on for the win.

Columbia’s season-long five-game road trip continues with the second of three Ivy League back-to-backs next weekend. The Lions take on Penn at 7 pm on Friday and Princeton at 6 pm on Saturday. Both games will air on ESPN+ with Saturday’s also being televised on SNY.