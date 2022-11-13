Men’s Basketball Drives Past Northeastern, 89-65

Next Game: Stonehill College 11/15/2022 | 5:00 P.M Nov. 15 (Tue) / 5:00 PM Stonehill College



PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern University, 89-65, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, RI It marked the first meeting between the Friars and the Huskies in 12 years. With the win, the Friars improved to 2-0 this season. Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) led the way with 21 points and nine assists (both game highs). Graduate student Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) finished with 15 points. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) recorded a double-double, with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

“The crowd’s energy gave us the energy for our second half run,” Head Coach Ed Cooley said. “Jared, Clifton and Noah led us to a good team win tonight.”

FIRST HALF:

Noah Locke (Baltimore, Md.) knocked down a mid-range jumper to start the game.

Alyn Breed (Powder Springs, Ga,) buried a three-pointer from the right wing at the 15:13 mark. Moore made one of his own from the top of the key on the next possession. PC led 11-5.

(Powder Springs, Ga,) buried a three-pointer from the right wing at the 15:13 mark. Moore made one of his own from the top of the key on the next possession. PC led 11-5. At the 11:14 mark, Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, NJ) intercepted a pass and took the ball coast-to-coast for a one-handed dunk. The Friars held an 18-12 lead.

With just over eight minutes left in the half, Locke made a backdoor pass to Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.), who drew contact and converted the three-point play. The Friars’ lead increased to double digits, 25-15.

Moore found a wide-open lane to the basket and slammed it home with 4:37 remaining in the half. Moore had a team-high nine points in the first half. PC led 29-22.

Northeastern cut the deficit to two points before the half, as Coleman Stucke hit a corner three-ball in the final seconds for the Huskies. PC led 38-36 heading into the Locker room.

Providence shot 14-26 (53.8%) from the field, 2-5 (40.0%) from three and 8-13 (61.5%) from the free throw line.

Northeastern shot 13-30 (43.3%) from the field, 5-11 (45.5%) from three and 5-6 (83.3%) from the free throw line.

SECOND HALF:

On the Friars’ first possession of the second half, Carter led Hopkins perfectly to the basket for an open layup.

At the 17:45 mark, Northeastern made an open three-pointer to gain their first lead of the game, 41-40.

The Friars scored 13 unanswered points in a five-minute span to extend the lead to double digits once again, 53-41.

The Friars completed the 20-3 overall scoring run with 10 minutes to play.

At the 8:48 mark, Bynum blocked a shot and hit a three on the fastbreak. Moore added an emphatic dunk on the next possession. The Friars had made 10 of their last 11 shot attempts.

Trailing by 17, Northeastern took a timeout with just over eight minutes remaining.

Bynum scored on three consecutive possessions, including another three-pointer, as the game entered its final stretch. “Jared became Superman in the second half,” Cooley said. “That’s what First-Team All-BIG EAST players do, they lead the right way.”

The Friars held a 76-59 lead at the final media timeout.

Carter had back-to-back dunks, including a highlight alley-oop from Pierre, with less than two minutes to play.

NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS:

Providence finished 34-58 (58.6%) from the field, 7-13 (53.8%) from three and 14-19 (73.7%) from the free throw line.

Northeastern finished 23-59 (39.0%) from the field, 9-24 (37.5%) from three and 10-14 (71.4%) from the free throw line.

Four players finished in double figures for the Friars, in Bynum (21), Moore (15), Locke (13), and Hopkins (10).

The Friars out-rebounded the Huskies by eight.

The Friars’ largest lead of the game was 24.

Coleman Strucke led the way for the Huskies with 17 points, including a game-high five three-pointers.

With the win, PC improved to 81-5 all-time under Cooley in non-conference games at the AMP.

Cooley and Northeastern Head Coach Bill Coen were assistants together on Al Skinner’s staff at Boston College and URI.

Attendance – 12,011

WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars will take on Stonehill College on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI Tip-off is set for 5:00 pm on FS2.

Providence holds a 4-0 all-time edge against Stonehill. This will be the first regular season meeting between the Friars and Skyhawks in 43 years.

