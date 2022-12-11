Men’s Basketball Downs Monmouth, 91-54, For Eighth-Straight Win

Next Game: vs. Iona 12/13/2022 | 7:00 PM SNY December 13 (Tue) / 7:00 PM vs. Iona

PRINCETON, NJ – With help from a 53.4% ​​shooting percentage along with a 46-29 rebounding advantage, the Princeton University men’s basketball team won its eighth-consecutive game Saturday night inside Jadwin Gymnasium, defeating Monmouth 91-54.

Senior Ryan Langborg finished with a game-high 13 points, while freshman Xaivian Lee added 12 points on 5-for-9 shooting along with four rebounds. Senior Keeshawn Kellman added 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting along with six rebounds, and senior Tosan Evbuomwan added eight points, a game-high seven points and tied for the game-high in assists with six as a freshman Jack Scott , whose six assists were a season-best. In total, 14 out of the 15 players who dressed for the Tigers scored.

The game began as a defensive battle, with the Tigers taking a 3-2 lead at the first media timeout at 15:55 courtesy of three Kellman points. A three-point play by Langborg gave Princeton a 6-2 advantage with 15:25 on the clock.

Princeton extended its lead to 10-6 with 14:36 ​​remaining in the half, after a pair of Evbuomwa’s free throws and a fast break layup by Lee. A 6-0 run by the Hawks saw the score tied at 10-10 with 11:22 on the clock.

A three-pointer by junior Matt Allocco ignited a 7-0 run that gave the Tigers a 17-10 advantage, following a Langborg layup at 9:18. Soon after, Princeton extended its lead to double digits, 22-12, after a layup by Pierce with 7:21 left in the half.

Sparked by a Kellman layup at 5:43, another 7-0 run gave Princeton a 30-14 advantage with 4:55 on the clock after a layup by Scott. An and-one followed by a three-pointer by freshman Caden Pierce gave the Tigers a 36-19 lead with at 2:23, and the Tigers took a 41-22 lead into the half.

More Lift-Off By @DevAustin_! ?? @jackscott5x drops the dime and the Tigers lead Monmouth 41-22 at the half!#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/iKQKKqyz57 — Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) December 11, 2022

The second half began with a Kellman dunk with 18:40 left to play, before a Langborg three-pointer followed by a Lee layup gave the Tigers a 51-25 lead with 16:15 on the clock.

18:10 2nd | Princeton 46, Monmouth 23@Tosan_Evb steps out and drills the three!#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/hWsdKkT8td — Princeton Men’s Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) December 11, 2022

A backdoor layup by Scott with 14:07 left to play sparked a 7-0 run, that saw the Tigers take a 63-29 lead at 13:17 following a layup by freshman Deven Austin . With 12:30 remaining, a layup by Lee led off a 9-0 run that saw Princeton take a 72-31 lead after another Lee layup, with 10:28 left to play.

A pair of free throws by Austin gave the Tigers a 41-point lead, 77-36, with 7:06 remaining and the Tigers had little trouble from there. Scott scored on a layup with 00:34 left putting the Tigers up 91-52, and the Tigers would go on to win their eighth-straight contest, 91-54

