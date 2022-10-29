Men’s Basketball Downs JCSU, 101-40, In Exhibition
CHAPEL HILL, NC—Caleb Love had 20 points and eight assists and Armando Bacot finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds in top-ranked North Carolina’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday night at the Smith Center.
Graduate transfer Pete Nance added 19 points, hitting 7 of 8 two-point shot attempts, while a freshman Seth Trimble had 11 points and five assists.
The Tar Heels led, 18-3, in the opening minutes and forced a Golden Bull timeout at the 13:54 mark of the first half. Bacot had a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 boards in 17 minutes.
UNC shot 50 percent in the first half (20 of 40) in running out to a 53-29 lead at the break. Carolina also shot 50 percent in the second half (19 for 38) and for the game (39 for 78). The Tar Heels hit 11 three-pointers as a team in 35 attempts.
Carolina’s defense held JCSU U to 23.1 percent shooting in the game, including just 12.1 percent in the second half (4 for 33 for 11 points).
Senior forward Justin McCoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness) and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) were not in uniform and did not play on Friday night. Davis is expected to be ready to play when the Tar Heels open the regular season Nov. 7 at home against UNCW.