Men’s Basketball Downs JCSU, 101-40, In Exhibition

Next Game: UNCW 11/7/2022 | 9 PM ACC Network Nov. 07 (Mon) / 9 PM UNCW

CHAPEL HILL, NC— Caleb Love had 20 points and eight assists and Armando Bacot finished with 12 points and 20 rebounds in top-ranked North Carolina’s 101-40 exhibition win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday night at the Smith Center.

Graduate transfer Pete Nance added 19 points, hitting 7 of 8 two-point shot attempts, while a freshman Seth Trimble had 11 points and five assists.

The Tar Heels led, 18-3, in the opening minutes and forced a Golden Bull timeout at the 13:54 mark of the first half. Bacot had a first-half double-double with 10 points and 12 boards in 17 minutes.

UNC shot 50 percent in the first half (20 of 40) in running out to a 53-29 lead at the break. Carolina also shot 50 percent in the second half (19 for 38) and for the game (39 for 78). The Tar Heels hit 11 three-pointers as a team in 35 attempts.

Carolina’s defense held JCSU U to 23.1 percent shooting in the game, including just 12.1 percent in the second half (4 for 33 for 11 points).