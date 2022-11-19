Men’s Basketball Downed By Temple 72-66 at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, CT. – The Scarlet Knights suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

RU’s 43-34 second half comeback came up short as the Scarlet Knights lost 72-66 to Temple in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Hillside, NJ native Khalif Battle scored a game-high 24 points for Temple and led the Owls to a 15 point lead going into halftime. Forward Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and was 7-12 from the field. Reynolds collected nine rebounds.

Rutgers was 23-60 from the field and just 1-16 from three-point range.

The Scarlet Knights were without two starting players in senior point guard Paul Mulcahy and senior wing Caleb McConnell .

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi led the scoring for RU for the second-straight game with 21 points and 11 rebounds marking his third double-double of the season. Big Cliff was 9-17 from the field in 38 minutes on the floor. Omoruyi sparked a second half run for the Scarlet Knights with multiple and-one dunks to get the offense going.

Junior guard Cam Spencer followed with 17 points on 5-12 from the field. Spencer played a team-high 39 minutes and made seven of his eight free throws. They grabbed five rebounds, had four assists and four steals. Spencer is up to 16 steals in the season’s four games. The Davidsonville, Md. Native brought up the ball for a majority of the game in Mulcahy’s absence.

Forward Aundre Hyatt had another strong performance with 13 points on 4-8 shooting and converted on all five free throw attempts. Junior forward Mawot Mag chipped in with nine points on 3-5 shooting.

Freshman guard Derek Simpson had four points in his first-career college start. Sophomore guard Jalen Miller played 11 minutes and had two points.

Rutgers will return home to take on Rider on Tuesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.