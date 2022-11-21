Men’s Basketball Dominates Maine-Fort Kent

WALLA WALLA, Wash.​​ – Xavier Lino and Ali Efe Isik led a well-balanced Offensive effort each with 17 points and the Whitman College men’s basketball team continued its strong start to the season with a 104-53 win over the University of Maine-Fort Kent on Sunday at the Sherwood Center.

Jander Cline chipped in 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Blues who boasted six players in double figures. Whitman also forced the Bengals into 18 turnovers and were 27-6 in the points off turnover ratio.

Daniel Franz and Jordan Guerrero paced UMFK’s effort, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.

It was all Whitman from the get-go. The Blues (4-1) opened the game on a 19-2 run. Lino highlighted the run with a pair of three pointers and Cline also connected on a pair of jumpers, the second of the and-one variety where he converted the free throw.

The run continued as Jai Deshpande and Weston Crump also hit from the floor and Whitman led 30-5 with 9:51 remaining in the first half. Guerrero’s jumper helped slow the momentum and brought the UMFK (1-3) deficit to 39-21 with 4:50 to play, but the Blues responded and lifted their lead back over 20 points by halftime.

The Blues returned from the locker room and kept their foot on the gas. Early in the period, after a missed basket, Grant Hunt stole the ball in the front court which led to a Walter Lum layup Hunt later drained a three pointer to help extend the Whitman lead to 29 points by the first media timeout.

Whitman put the game to bed when Crump found Deshpande for a corner three, then scored a bucket of his own in the post to make it a 73-38 score with 11:15 to play in the game.

The Blues are back in action next Saturday, Nov. 26 against Walla Walla University. Tipoff at the Sherwood Center is set for 3:00 pm