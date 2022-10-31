Men’s Basketball Defeats Fairfield 78-65 in Exhibition for Team Eric LeGrand

Next Game: Columbia 11/7/2022 | 7 P.M B1G+ Nov. 07 (Mon) / 7 PM Columbia

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Sunday was a great day for a great cause for the Rutgers men’s basketball family.

RU’s men’s basketball Coach By Steve Pikiell in Collaboration with Fairfield head Coach Jay Young and Rutgers football Legend Eric LeGrand, put on a scrimmage Sunday afternoon in which all net proceeds went to support Team LeGrand of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield 78-65 as five players scored in double digits and the team had 20 total assists.

“I just want to thank Fairfield and Coach Young, they made this game happen,” Pikiell said. “It was for the best guy that I know in Rutgers history in Eric LeGrand and we appreciate you jumping on board here. Coach Young was a huge part of building this basketball program up. When Coach Young left here he was as good of a Coach and a person as there is and he’s going to do unbelievable things at Fairfield.”



Gallery: (10-30-2022) Men’s Basketball vs. Fairfield

Pikiell wanted to get his players under the lights at Jersey Mike’s Arena before the season kicks off. He was excited with how his team performed in their last dress rehearsal before the season kicks off on Nov. 7 vs. Columbia.

“It was good to get our guys to play in front of some good competition,” Pikiell said. “I wanted to play in front of the lights before the season started. I trust all of my guys on the roster, but I liked figuring out the rotation against a good defensive team. I liked how we shared the game today and that always starts with Paul (Mulcahy).”

Junior center Clifford Omoruyi led the way with a game-high 19 points and shot (8-13) from the field. Omoruyi collected nine rebounds and blocked two shots. The big man flashed his improved outside game with a three-pointer at the top of the key and a step back mid-range bank shot.

“He’s expanded his game, he made a three today and you have no shot at defending him if he’s doing that,” Fairfield’s Jay Young said. “He gets anywhere within three feet of the basket and gets to his right hand, and you can’t defend him. He is the quickest guy I believe in the country from the floor to the rim. A lot of guys jump high, but it’s the explosion and velocity he gets off the floor with.”

Senior Paul Mulcahy led the way on offense with a team-high ten assists, seven points and six rebounds.

We can get used to Big Cliff drilling shots from downtown! (@BigTenPlus) pic.twitter.com/Uiofu52hyC — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 30, 2022

Junior forward Mawot Mag started and had 15 points in 30 minutes played. Mag shot (6-15) from the field and grabbed eight boards.

“Mawot is very, very good,” Mulcahy said. “He works as hard as anyone and he’s a great teammate and he’s ready to go for us.”

Junior forward Aundre Hyatt started alongside Mag and had 13 points on (4-6) shooting.

Freshman Derek Simpson shined in his first game at Jersey Mike’s Arena showing no signs of being nervous. The Mt. Laurel native scored 12 points on (5-7) shooting and represented the number 0 on his jersey with pride as his role model Geo Baker watched from the sidelines. Simpson hit two three-point shots in the first half and showed his athleticism with a fast break dunk in the second half.

“Derek just keeps getting better and better,” Pikiell said. “He gives us terrific athleticism. He plays with nice pace and poise. It’s really good to see him out there. He’s improving every day.”

“Derek has been awesome and we talk a lot, especially in practice,” Mulcahy said “We talk about stuff on the court and off the court. I think he’s going to be really good. Like Pikes said he’s got a special Talent in his explosiveness. I am really excited to have him in the backcourt this year.”

Transfer junior Cam Spencer started at shooting guard and scored 10 points in his first game as a member of the Scarlet Knights. The Scarlet Knights will begin their season on Monday, Nov. 7 against Columbia at Jersey Mike’s Arena.