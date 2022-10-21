Men’s Basketball Defeats American International College, 99-57, In Exhibition Game

Next Game: Assumption University 10/29/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 29 (Sat) / 4:00 PM Assumption University

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated American International College, 99-57, on Thursday, Oct. 20 in an exhibition game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, RI Freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, NJ) led the way for the Friars with 18 points and eight rebounds, finishing a perfect 8-8 from the field. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) added 14 points, six rebounds and a game-high four steals.

FIRST HALF:

Hopkins scored the first basket of the game on a second-chance layup. Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) had the game’s first three-ball.

PC held a 12-4 lead at the 15:39 media timeout.

After the timeout, the Friars’ lead increased to double digits on a three-pointer by Noah Locke (Baltimore, Md.).

The Yellow Jackets missed their first seven attempts from three-point territory.

At the 11:45 mark, Alyn Breed (Powder Springs, Ga.) made an aggressive move to the rim and finished the layup. PC led 22-11.

A 12-0 scoring surge powered by Castro extended the lead to 18 midway through the half.

Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) scored back-to-back baskets in the paint ahead of the final media timeout of the half.

At the 1:41 mark, Bynum forced a bad-pass turnover and found Hopkins for a transition slam. PC led 52-23.

AIC’s Justice Ellison buried a three-pointer at the Halftime buzzer.

The Friars led 53-26 Entering halftime.

Providence shot 21-33 (63.6%) from the field, 3-8 (37.5%) from three and 8-14 (57.1%) from the free throw line.

AIC shot 9-31 (29.0%) from the field, 6-19 (31.6%) from three and 2-2 (100%) from the free throw line.

SECOND HALF:

Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) scored the opening basket of the second half.

The Friars held a 66-33 advantage at the first media timeout.

With 14:11 remaining, Hopkins capitalized off a steal with a tough transition layup.

At the 11:34 mark, Castro took the ball coast-to-coast and located Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, NJ) for the layup.

Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) completed an alley-oop from Corey Floyd, Jr. (Franklin, NJ) at the 6:42 mark. The Yellow Jackets had not scored in over two minutes.

NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS:

Providence finished 41-67 (61.2%) from the field, 5-17 (29.4%) from three and 12-24 (50.0%) from the free throw line.

AIC finished 20-62 (32.3%) from the field, 11-37 (29.7%) from three and 6-8 (75.0%) from the free throw line.

Four players finished in double figures for the Friars, in Castro (18), Hopkins (14), Locke (10) and Pierre (10).

Castro hauled in a game-high eight boards.

Moore had a game-high three blocks.

Tyrae Washington led the way for AIC with 13 points and seven rebounds (both team-highs).

WHAT’S NEXT:

The Friars will take on Assumption University in an exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI Tip-off is at 4:00 pm Fans can listen to the game on WPRO (630 AM/99.7 FM).

