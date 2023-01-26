Men’s basketball defeated by Vermont 80-55

Next Game: Bryant University 1/28/2023 | 2 p.m ESPN3 WNBF Jan. 28 (Sat) / 2 pm Bryant University History

VESTAL, NY – Visiting Vermont (11-10, 5-2 America East) staked out a 15-point Halftime lead and pinned an 80-55 loss on Binghamton men’s basketball (8-12, 4-3 AE) Wednesday night in a battle of second-place teams. The Matchup drew a season-high 3,570 fans to the Events Center.

The Catamounts hit 10-of-12 shots to start the game but BU hung close until a 16-6 late first-half run stretched Vermont’s cushion to 46-31 at the break.

Both teams slowed down their Offensive production for the first 10 minutes of the second half, combining for just 18 points (9-9) during that span. But BU could never bring it back to single digits and the Catamounts stretched their margin to the final 25-point difference.

“We had a poor start and when you give teams the opportunity to come on your floor and make easy baskets, it settles them down,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “Offensively, especially in the first half, we didn’t move the ball enough and it was sticking with one guy. We have to do a better job of knowing our Scouting report and executing. We also have to be able to generate some offense and when it isn’t going, we have to do better in holding them down. We can’t give up 80 points and expect to win.”

Junior forward Armon Harried led BU with 16 points and seven rebounds. Graduate forward Miles Gibson added 13 points.

The Bearcats stay at home to host Bryant at 2 pm on Saturday.