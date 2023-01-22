Men’s Basketball Defeated At Brown

Box Score Providence, RI- Columbia men’s basketball dropped a heavily-offensive game to Brown on Saturday, 97-85, at Pizzitola Sports Center.

Columbia (6-15, 1-5) laid in two baskets in the opening two minutes of the game to help jump out on a 6-1 run before Brown (10-9, 3-3) rattled off 12 straight points to have a 13-6 lead nearly five minutes in. Brown would lead the rest of the way.

The Lions went on a 7-0 run midway through the first half to keep it within range, but it wasn’t enough to break through.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa went 3-3 from long distance in the first 20 minutes, including one as time was expiring. Columbia made six Threes and shot 48.6 percent from the field in the half as Brown took a 51-46 lead into the break.

The early portion of the second half would feature a 14-0 Brown run. The Bears converted two 3-pointers during that stretch to cushion their lead before a Noah Robledo jump shot ended the burst. Brown opened up as much as a 21-point lead with seven minutes remaining to secure the win. Columbia was outscored 46-39 in the second half.

All 11 Lions to appear in Saturday’s game cracked the score sheet, with Rubio De La Rosa (19), Zavian McLean (15), Zine Eddine Bedri (13), and Liam Murphy (12) notching double figures. De La Rosa has now recorded double figures scoring in four-straight games, totaling 15 on the season.

Columbia’s 49.3 percent shooting day from the floor is the highest mark it posted over the first five conference games this season. The Lions poured in 34 field goals, tying the second-most amount this season through 21 games.

Brown’s Nana Owusu-Anane posted a double-double, featuring a game high 27 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Tavroff led the Lions on the glass, securing seven boards.

Columbia will look to snap its five-game losing streak next Saturday when the road trip continues at Dartmouth with tip-off set for 2 pm on ESPN+.