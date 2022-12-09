Men’s Basketball Currently Undefeated and #1 In The Nation

December 8, 2022

The Brookdale Men’s Basketball Team is the only National Junior College Athletic Association Division III team with an undefeated record (9-0). And for the second straight week is the number-one team in the nation!

Before the start of the 2022-2023 season, Brookdale TV Interviewed Head Coach Paul Cisek.

“I am fortunate that I have the opportunity to build a very solid program,” he said. “We had great recruiting and I have a great Associate Head Coach and Assistant Coaches. I realize we are on top of the hill now and people are going to try to knock us off. We will stay the course and follow our game plan.”

The #1 Jersey Blues have beaten their opponents by as much as 49 points while no less than 16. In the past weeks, Brookdale has jumped from the #10 pre-season spot to #6 in Week two, then #2 in Week three .

About coaching and with some Championship games under his belt over the years, Cisek said. “Seeing our guys that were on National Championship teams come to our games and watch us play and tell us about what they have going on in their lives makes coaching all worthwhile.”

See below for the full NJCAA DIII team rankings list:

https://www.njcaa.org/sports/mbkb/rankings/DIII/index

Photo by Tom Smith