Men’s Basketball Cruises to 106-64 Win over Warner Pacific

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On a night when the Montana State men’s basketball team unveiled its 2021-22 Big Sky Championship banner, all 12 players who suited up scored to help the Bobcats beat Warner Pacific 106-64 on Friday night.

The Bobcats (2-2) eclipsed 100 points for the third consecutive season in the win. Warner Pacific (2-2)’s record is unchanged since the Knights treated it as an exhibition game.

Montana State led from wire-to-wire and held off a Warner Pacific offense that shot 42.1% from three in the first half. The Knights got 24 of their 34 first-half points off threes, yet they couldn’t handle the size advantage the Bobcats had with Jubrile Belo (23 points, eight rebounds) and Sam Lecholat (12 points, seven rebounds) early.

“Belo played well tonight and he was aggressive,” Montana State head Coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s had a tough couple of games because he’s played against a lot of good bigs, but it was good that he got shots to fall tonight.”

All told, five Bobcats scored in double-figures: Belo, Lecholat, Jed Miller (14 points, eight rebounds, five assists), Patrick McMahon (12 points) and Alex Germer (10 points), with the latter four recording career-highs . The Bobcats shot a season-best 54.4% from the field and 37.5% from three.

Sparked by five early points from Belo, MSU went on a 7-0 run to start the game and never looked back. Warner Pacific tried hanging around by hitting its first two threes, yet Lecholat responded with a three to help the Bobcats take a 12-8 lead at the first media timeout.

Eventual Warner Pacific leading scorer Isaac Etter (19 points) kept the Knights in the ballgame with a trio of deep threes, but MSU got a boost from its bench with three straight field goals from Patrick McMahon to put the Bobcats up 21-11. A layup from Belo at the 8:10 mark gave Montana State a double-digit lead it wouldn’t relinquish until 3:28 remaining in the first half.

RaeQuan Battle and Belo threw down big dunks out of the under-8 media timeout that helped MSU extend its lead. The pace quickened in the half’s final four minutes and Warner Pacific whittled the Bobcats’ lead down to nine, 35-26. Baskets from Robert Ford III, Luca Colceag and three free throws late in the first half helped MSU enter the locker room at halftime with a 46-34 lead.

“I was glad our guys executed out of time outs,” Sprinkle said. “It’s something that we’re going to have to get better at it, but I thought we executed really well tonight.”

Belo went on a personal 6-0 run to open the second half, giving him his first 20-point game of the year. A slew of dunks from Belo and Battle helped the Bobcats gap the Knights before Sprinkle turned to the bench to finish the job.

Jed Miller found Battle for a fast-break alley-oop that highlighted a 9-0 run, which helped put MSU up 65-41. MSU would lead by more than 25 points from that point forward. Miller would go on to make four of his six three-point attempts, Tyler Patterson sank back-to-back threes, then Alex Germer put the Bobcats over the century mark with a pair of free throws at the 3:58 mark to make it a 100-59 ballgame.

Friday night’s game had a slew of firsts for the Bobcats. Freshmen Miller, Luca Colceag and Alex Germer all scored their first Collegiate points, whereas Carter Ash’s late three was his first field goal of the season.

“Carter is one of the hardest workers we have,” Sprinkle said. “He’s such an awesome kid. Everyone loves him. If there’s anyone out there who doesn’t love Carter, come let me know. It’s always great to see his hard work pay off.”

Additionally, Ford III made his first career start in a Montana State uniform. The Idaho State transfer finished with nine points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals in 25 minutes of work.

“Ford III has to continue to stay aggressive and be a tremendous defender,” Sprinkle said. “I know he can be that for us; he can change our team defensively.”

The Bobcats will head east to play at North Dakota on Sunday at 12 pm MT. The game will be broadcast on UND Insider.