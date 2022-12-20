Men’s Basketball Cruises Past Millsaps

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Jai Deshpande and Xavier Lino both scored a game-high 15 points and the Whitman College men’s basketball team saw contributions from across the board in an 80-53 win over Millsaps College on Monday evening at the Sherwood Center.

The Blues dominated in the post and from the perimeter. They were plus-10 in points in the paint and also outshot the Majors 38%-28% in three pointers.

Aaron Ursin and Dakota Gasca led the Millsaps effort with 11 and 10 points, respectively. James Little nearly recorded a double double with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Blues (9-1) jumped on the majors early in a first half that featured a handful of runs. They scored the game’s first 10 points started and capped by Nikola Trifunovic and Grant Hunt three pointers. Alex Pape and Deshpande both got to the hoop to extend the lead to 13 points, but Millsaps found its way back into the game. Little picked off an Aidan von Buchwaldt pass and took it straight to the hoop for a dunk, then Gasca nailed a three pointer and it was a 20-13 game with eight minutes to play.

The cold shooting for the Blues continued as Cam Rucker’s three pointer continued what ended up being a 13-3 run. In the blink of an eye, however, the Blues regained their stroke and pushed the lead back up to double digits. Trifunovic nailed back-to-back Threes and von Buchwaldt hit another from the same spot to put their team up 29-16 with four minutes remaining. Late in the half, Ale Efe Isik hit a corner three to help give the Blues a 32-20 lead heading into halftime.

The second half saw the Blues turn their defense up early. The Majors managed only five points through nearly the opening seven minutes and the Blues, meanwhile, pushed the lead to 18 points. Three balls from Lino and Jander Cline helped put Whitman up 42-25 with 12:57 to play.

Whitman began to pull away midway through the second half as Deshpande came alive on both ends. He nailed a three ball and got to the hoop for another bucket while deflecting a pass for a wide open Millsaps three pointer. The Blues pushed the lead north of 30 points and coasted to the win.

Whitman will have nearly 10 days off and return to the Sherwood Center on Dec. 29 vs. Muhlenberg. Tip is set for 3:00 pm



