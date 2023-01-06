Men’s Basketball Continues Road Trek at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will continue its current four-game road trip when the Chants face Marshall University on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 3:30 pm ET, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.Va.

The Chants (7-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) are looking to get back into the win column after falling on a late basket at Appalachian State this past Thursday night. Marshall (12-4, 1-2 Sun Belt) also fell in a close road game at Georgia Southern, 81-76.

Marshall’s 12 overall wins are the second-most wins by any team in the Sun Belt Conference this season. The Thundering Herd also ranks second in the conference in scoring with an average this season of 81.8 points per game.

Marshall also boasts the league’s top scorer in Taevion Kinsey and his 20.6 points per game average. Andrew Taylor is third in the Sun Belt Conference averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Herd also boasts the league’s top rebounder, Michael Handlogten, who is pulling down 10.8 rebounds per game, just in front of CCU’s Essam Mostafa‘s 10.6 per game average.

The game will also feature one of the league’s top scorers in CCU’s Jomaru Brown , who is coming off a 20-point performance at Appalachian State. Brown is the Sun Belt’s ninth-leading scorer averaging 15.7 points per game. He is also leading the league at the free throw line, knocking down 91.8 percent of his shots from the charity stripe, which is eighth nationally.

Mostafa picked up his 10th double-double of the season at Appalachian State, which was also the 32nd of his career. He is averaging 13.8 points per game to go along with his 10.6 rebounds per game.

The game can be heard on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU men’s basketball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalMBB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUSports.com.