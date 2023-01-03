Men’s Basketball Continues Homestand Against Robert Morris Thursday

Tipoff Notes

Youngstown State plays continues its four-game homestand and begins the new year hosting Horizon League foe Robert Morris, Thursday, Jan. 5. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Beeghly Center and the game will be broadcast on 570 WKBN and ESPN+.

Up Next

Youngstown State closes out its four-game homestand against IUPUI, Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is set for 2 pm at Beeghly Center.

Last Time Out

The Penguins are coming off a tough 76-71 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 31. Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 26 points while Dwyane Cohill scored 19 points and Malek Green added 12.

Tickets, Promotions, Fan Information

Tickets | Gameday & Parking Information | Visitors Guide | Promotional Schedule | YSU Mobile App – iOS – Android

Advance tickets for Saturday’s game are available on YSUsports.com, over the phone at (330) 941-1978 or at the Stambaugh Stadium Athletics Ticket Office. The Beeghly Center Ticket Office and Gates will open at 6 pm on Thursday.

Promotions Bud Light Thirsty Thursday: $2 beers YSU Stadium Cup Giveaway, courtesy of Roof Rite, A to Z Services, Lyden Oil and 21 WFMJ Veterans Appreciation Game presented by NECA IBEW



The Robert Morris Series

This is the 26th meeting between Youngstown State and Robert Morris in a series that dates back to 1989. The Colonials own a slim 13-12 advantage in the all-time series and have won the last two contests. Robert Morris beat the Penguins twice at Beeghly Center last season, 73-68, on Feb. 13 and 77-73 on March 1. The Penguins knocked off the Colonials, 64-60, on Jan. 5 at the UPMC Events Center. Youngstown State also won the previous three contests against the Colonials.

Scouting Robert Morris

Robert Morris enters the game with an overall record of 7-8 and a 2-2 mark in Horizon League play. The Colonials had a three-game winning streak snapped after a 63-54 home loss to Cleveland State on Dec. 31. Robert Morris also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne, 75-70, on Dec. 29. Leading Robert Morris is Enoch Cheeks with 17.5 points per game and 47.3 3-point percentage. Kahliel Spear is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while Josh Corbin is averaging 12.1 points per contest and shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

A Win Would…

Improve YSU’s record to 11-5 and match the Penguins’ best record after 16 games since going 11-5 in 1997-98.

Mark just the fourth time since 1981-82 YSU has started 11-5 through 16 games.

Give the Penguins a 3-2 record in Horizon League play and a 2-1 mark in home conference games.

Be YSU’s 13th win over Robert Morris and the sixth in Beeghly Center.

Mark Youngstown State’s first win over the Colonials since 2022.

Improve the Penguins’ record to 6-2 at home.

Be the 207th in Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun ‘s career and his 83rd at Youngstown State.

‘s career and his 83rd at Youngstown State. Makeup Jerrod Calhoun the third coach in school history to record at least 83 wins.

Offensive Efficiency

The Penguins lead the Horizon League in scoring with 84.1 points per game, with a 37.7 3-point percentage and a 78.2 free-throw percentage. The Penguins also rank second in the league with a 49.3 field-goal percentage. Nationally, the Penguins rank 11th in scoring, 12th in free-throw percentage, 20th in field-goal percentage, and 30th in effective field-goal percentage at 55.6.

Hot Start

Youngstown State is off to one of the best starts in its Division I history. The Penguins’ 10-5 record is tied for the best start after 15 games since 1997-98. It also marks just the fourth time since 1981-82 that Youngstown State has won 10 times in its first 15 contests. The last time YSU started 10-5 was in 1997-98. Youngstown State started 11-4 in 1994-95 and 1983-84. The Penguins best start after 16 games was 12-4 in 1994-95 while YSU went 11-5 in 1997-98 and 1982-83.

Guins Nationally

As of Jan. 3, Youngstown State Ranks among the top 30 nationally in four different categories. The Penguins ranked 11th in scoring with 84.1 points per game, 12th with a 78.5 free-throw percentage and 20th with a 49.3 field-goal percentage. Youngstown State is also 30th with a .566 effective field-goal percentage and 40th with a .377 3-point percentage. Senior Bryce McBride Ranks second in the Nation with a .977 free-throw percentage while Adrian Nelson is 14th nationally with six double-doubles and 142 total rebounds.

Sweet Charity

Youngstown State has been taking advantage of its time at the free-throw line this season. The Penguins lead the Horizon League and rank 12th in the Nation with a .785 free-throw percentage. Senior Bryce McBride Ranks second in the Nation the league with a .977 free-throw percentage while Dwayne Cohill is fourth in the league at .855.

No Rush to Judgment

Brandon Rush has been one of the Penguins top Offensive weapons since being inserted into the starting lineup on Dec. 8. Rush has scored in double figures in each game and averaged 19.3 points per game during that span. Rush has connected on 44-of-79 or 55.7 percent of his field-goal attempts and 21-of-45 or 46.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. They scored a season-high 26 points against both Ohio on Dec. 11 and Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 31.

Glass Cleaners

Graduate student Malek Green and Adrian Nelson have been a formidable presence on the glass for the Penguins this season. Nelson ranks second in the Horizon League with 9.5 rebounds per game while Green is seventh in the circuit at 7.1 rebounds per contest. Nelson has eight double-digit rebound games this season while Green has four.

Penguins 50-50

Youngstown State currently ranks 12th in the country with a 49.3 team field-goal percentage and has shot above 50 percent from the field in 10 of its 15 games. The Penguins are 9-1 in games in which they have made at least one of their shots.