Men’s Basketball: Conner Nord Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Nord

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College men’s basketball head coach Abe Woldeslassie ’08 announced today that Conner North has been promoted to associate head coach. Nord begins his fifth season with the Scots and has helped the team improve its winning percentage each season he has been on staff.

“Conner has earned this promotion to associate head coach,” Woldeslassie said. “Conner serves as our recruiting coordinator, defensive coordinator, Scouting Coordinator and is committed to making our program better each day. He has been a great teammate to the people in our Athletics department and across campus. His character, work ethic, care for our student-athletes and love for the game is unmatched and we are grateful to have Conner at Macalester.”

The 2021-22 Squad finished 15-13 and was the first No. 6 seed in MIAC history to make the conference title game. The 2021-22 Scots had the program’s best record since 2003-04 and highest MIAC regular-season finish since 2004-05. The 15 wins were the program’s third-most over the past 40 years of men’s basketball at Macalester.

“It is such an honor to be promoted to associate head coach and thanks to Abe, the men’s basketball team, and the Athletic department for their belief in me,” Nord said. “My four years at Macalester have been life changing and I am looking forward to continuing to develop our student-athletes so that they can lead successful lives.”

Nord graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 2015 with a degree in Health Promotion, and went on to earn a Master’s degree in Sports Management from Concordia-St. Paul in 2018. At St. Thomas, he was a four-year letterwinner and two-time team captain. He played in 117 games, scoring over 1,000 points and grabbing over 600 rebounds. During his four years at St. Thomas, Nord’s teams won four MIAC Championships, made it to the NCAA tournament four straight years, and finished with a combined 98-19 record. After graduating from St. Thomas, Nord played professionally in Coburg, Germany for one season.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Nord helped lead Eden Prairie High School to the 2011 Class 4A Championship game and the best finish in school history. During his senior year, he was named all-conference and academic all-state, while earning a spot on the Minnesota State High School League all-tournament team.