Men’s Basketball Concludes Road Trip At Austin Peay On Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky University will conclude its road trip to Tennessee with a game at Austin Peay on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 pm ET and will air live on ESPN+. The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, or worldwide on EKUSports.com.

INSIDE THE SERIES

– Austin Peay leads the all-time series 65-55, but the Colonels have won seven of the past 11 meetings. The Governors have a 38-19 edge in games played in Clarksville.

– In the most recent meeting, EKU held on to beat Austin Peay, 70-67, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on March 4, 2021 in Evansville. Wendell Green Jr. finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with six steals and five assists. Cooper Robb connected on three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points. Devontae Blanton came off the bench to record 11 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal. Terry Taylor paced Austin Peay with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

THE COLONELS

– EKU (12-8, 5-2 ASUN) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end on Thursday with a 75-62 loss at Lipscomb.

– After shooting 42 percent from 3-point range during their winning streak, the Colonels made only 4-of-28 from deep (16 percent) against Lipscomb.

– Freshman Leland Walker led the team with 17 points on Thursday. He also had three rebounds and three assists. Walker has 19 assists in his last four games.

– EKU is 30th in the country in blocks per game (4.90). Isaiah Cozart is first in the ASUN, and 21st in the nation, in blocks (2.20 bpg).

– Blanton is seventh in the ASUN in scoring (15.40 ppg), fourth in field goal percentage (45.2 percent) and 12th in rebounding (6.30 rpg).

– Michael Moreno had a season-high 12 rebounds at Lipscomb, just one short of his career-best.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

– Austin Peay enters Saturday’s Tilt with an 8-12 record and a 2-5 mark against ASUN teams. The Governors have lost three straight after beating Florida Gulf Coast (61-59) and Central Arkansas (86-62) in back-to-back home games.

– APSU was held to 45 points in a loss at home to Bellarmine on Thursday. The Govs shot 36 percent from the field and made just 6-of-26 (23 percent) from deep. Guy Fauntleroy had a team-high 10 points.

– Austin Peay is 25th in the Nation in free throw percentage (76.3), but only goes to the line an average of 16.6 times per game which is 250th in the country. The Governors were 7-for-7 from the stripe against Bellarmine.

– Sean Durugordon (12.9 ppg), a 6-foot-5 guard who previously played at Missouri, and Elijah Hutchins-Everett (12.4 ppg), a 6-foot-11, 255-pound center, lead the team in scoring and rebounding . The sophomore duo average 6.1 rebounds per game.

– As a team, APSU averages 69 points per game and has allowed 71 per contest. The Governors have made 42 percent of their shots from the field, but have allowed their opponents to shoot 48 percent.