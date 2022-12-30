Men’s Basketball Concludes Homestand Versus Cal Poly

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (10-3) looks to conclude a six-game homestand with an unblemished and improve to 2-0 in the Big West when its hosts Cal Poly on New Year’s Eve. Tipoff is 5:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.



If you're attending Saturday's game, please be sure to visit the Game Day information page which includes important information regarding, digital ticketing, parking, clear bag policy, and more.

GAME 14: Hawaii (10 -3 1 -0 Big West) vs. Cal Poly (7-6, 1-0 Big West) Opponent | Date | Time Cal Poly | Saturday, Dec. 31 | 5 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Spectrum Sports – Ch. 12 [SD] and 1012 [HD] Live Stream ESPN+ (Blacked out in Hawai’i) Radio ESPN Honolulu / Sideline Hawaii App Live Stats StatBroadcast.com Game Notes Hawaii | Cal Poly Social Media @HawaiiMBB | #HawaiiMBB | @HawaiiBasketball | Facebook Tickets ETicketHawaii.com

PROMOTIONSPromotions & Giveaways: Fantastic Sams is the Sponsor on Saturday and will award great prizes throughout the game. Visit the sports marketing table (located near Gate A) to register to participate in the Halftime promotional contest for the chance to win.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 127-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 124-80 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CAL POLYOverall: UH leads, 13-9

In Honolulu: UH leads, 9-3

In San Luis Obispo: CP, leads 6-4

Streak: UH, 4

‘BOW BITS

The Rainbow Warriors opened Big West play with a 74-66 win over UC Davis behind career-highs from JoVon McClanahan’s (22 points) and Justus Jackson (12) and a defensive effort that included 12 blocks and a season-high nine steals.

(22 points) and (12) and a defensive effort that included 12 blocks and a season-high nine steals. The 12 was blocks was one shy of the school-record of 13 set vs Nevada in 2006.

McClanahan’s 23 points is a single-game high for a Rainbow Warrior this year.

Bernardo da Silva recorded his team-best third double-double this year and the sixth of his career with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

recorded his team-best third double-double this year and the sixth of his career with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Da Silva’s five blocks were the most by a Rainbow Warrior since Stefan Jankovic had that many vs. Long Beach State on Feb. 26, 2015.

McClanahan has eclipsed his career-high in scoring three times in the last four games. He is averaging 15.3 ppg during the stretch, double his previous scoring average.

Cal Poly won its Big West home opener against CSUN, 67-57. At 7-6 overall, Cal Poly has already equaled its win total from last year (7-21).

UH has won four straight overall against Cal Poly, including the last eight meetings in Honolulu. Its last home loss to the Mustangs came in 2015, falling in overtime, 61-57.

Only two of UH’s 13 opponents this year have cracked 70 points. The ‘Bows rank 25th nationally in scoring defense (60.2)

UH is 8-0 this year when scoring 70 or more points and 9-1 when scoring 60 or more.

UH is 6-0 this year when a Rainbow Warrior scores 20 or more points

Following its game versus UC Davis, UH will hit the road for games at UC San Diego (Jan. 5) and Cal State Fullerton (Jan. 7).



