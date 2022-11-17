Men’s Basketball Competes in McNeese Tournament this Weekend

The Lindenwood men’s basketball Squad (1-2) will head to Lake Charles, La. on Friday to start a three-game weekend in the McNeese Tournament. The Lions will take on Lamar on Friday at 2:00 pm, before playing the host McNeese State on Saturday at 1:00 pm Lindenwood will close out the weekend with an 11:00 am tipoff with Western Carolina.

The Lions are coming off a loss to the University of Missouri, in which Chris Childs led all Lindenwood scorers with 19 points. Childs pulled down four rebounds and registered one block. Keenon Cole also registered double digits on Sunday, as he tallied 12 points. Lindenwood pulled within 10 points with 11:01 to go in the game.

Lindenwood has three players averaging 10 points or more over the three games to start the season. Childs is averaging 16.0 points, while Kevin Caldwell Jr. has put up 11.3 points per game, including his 20-point game against Hannibal-LaGrange. Brandon Trimble is averaging 10.7 points per night, as he also leads the team with seven steals. Cole is shooting an efficient 56.5 percent from the floor, as the transfer from Polk State is scoring 9.3 points and pulling down 3.3 rebounds per game.

Lindenwood will return home on November 23 from a 7:00 pm tipoff with Idaho State to close out the pre-Thanksgiving holiday slate. The Lions will then head to Champaign, Ill. on November 25 to take on the University of Illinois for an 8:00 pm start.