Men’s basketball comes up just short in overtime against Harvard

PROVIDENCE, RI – A bucket by Nana Owusu-Anane tied the game with seven seconds remaining in regulation as the Brown men’s basketball team took Harvard to overtime, but eventually fell in the extra frame 70-68 Friday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

“It was a hard loss tonight,” head Coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We just have to be a little bit better at both ends. We could talk about some of the overtime plays, but it’s a 45-minute game tonight. What about some of the plays where we were up eight at the under-eight media timeout of the second half? Offensively and defensively, we just have to be better.”

As Martin pointed out, the Bears used a 12-4 run to take a 48-40 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. A three by Kimo Ferrari a couple of buckets from Malachi Ndur and one each from Owusu-Anane and Kino Lilly Jr. contributed to the Bears’ scoring spurt.

But after Ndur’s second layup that capped the run, Brown would not score again for three and a half minutes, during which Harvard used an 11-0 run of its own to come all the way back and take the lead.

The Bears would not lead again in regulation, but they did tie it up twice. Lilly hit a three to tie the game at 51 and then Owusu-Anane’s layup knotted things at 62 to force overtime.

During the extra five minutes, Brown took a 66-64 lead after a pair of free throws from Lilly, but the Crimson answered back with four straight from the line to reclaim the lead at 68-66.

Lilly, who had four of his nine points on the night in overtime, tied the game again at 68 with 34 seconds to play.

On the ensuing Harvard possession, the visitors regained the lead at 70-68. The Crimson would hold on for the win as Brown could not convert on their following possession as well as on a Desperation heave as time expired.

on the night Paxson Wojcik led the Bears with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Kalu Anya had 11 points, seven boards, and a team-high four assists. Owusu-Anane and Lilly each had nine points, with Owusu-Anane also contributing seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Brown led by three at halftime, up 28-25. The Bears shot 41.4% from the field during the first 20 minutes, while limiting Harvard to a 34.5% clip. Anya led all scorers at the break with eight points.

Brown will now turn his attention to the second half of his first back-to-back Ivy weekend of the season as the Bears host Dartmouth tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m

