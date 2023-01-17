Men’s basketball comes up just short at Yale

Next Game: Columbia 1/21/2023 | 4:00 p.m ESPN+ Jan. 21 (Sat) / 4:00 p.m Columbia History

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Brown men’s basketball team took Yale down to the wire, but fell 81-78 Monday. The Bears fall to 9-9 on the year and 2-3 in Ivy action, while Yale improves to 12-6 and 2-3.

“That was another close game that game down to the final seconds,” head Coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “We had some guys really step up and play bigger roles today given some circumstances. I thought we competed hard but unfortunately, Yale made a play or two more and we came up short.”

Kino Lilly Jr. had his second straight 20+ point game as he led all scorers with 25, five made threes, and three assists. Paxson Wojcik contributed 13 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while Aaron Cooley and Kimo Ferrari both also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 respectively.

Landon Lewis played a career-high 22 minutes on the day and had a career-high five rebounds to go with his two points, one assist, and one steal.

On the day, the Bulldogs shot 66.7% (8-for-12) from three and went to the free throw line 28 times compared to the Bears’ 11.

Brown kept things close in the first half. The Bears trailed by six at the 12:33 mark, but battled back to tie the game three times before taking the lead with 4:02 to go in the half following a pair of free throws by Lilly to give Brown the 29-27 advantage .

After Yale got a couple back, the Bears went up by three off a three from Cooley. But the Bulldogs would score 10 of the final 14 points of the half to take the 39-36 lead into halftime.

Yale opened the second half strong with a 12-4 spurt to build its largest lead of the game, 11 points at 51-40.

But the Bears were not done. Down nine with 12:53 to play, Brown used a 15-2 run over the next five minutes to lead 65-61 with 7:06 to go.

For the second straight game, the final few minutes were back and forth. Brown got its lead back to three twice, the final time at 75-72 with 2:09 remaining.

The Bulldogs would go on to score nine straight to lead by six with 11 seconds to play. A three by Lilly with six seconds on the clock gave the Bears hope, but despite a pair of missed free throws by Yale, Brown could not convert on the other end.

The Bears will return home next Saturday, Jan. 21 for a 4 pm Matchup with Columbia. It will be Brown’s final home game before three straight on the road.

