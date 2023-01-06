Men’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short at Austin Peay

Next Game: NORTH FLORIDA 1/7/2023 | 7 P.M Jan. 07 (Sat) / 7 PM NORTH FLORIDA History

CONWAY, Ark. – The FGCU men’s basketball team fell short on the road Thursday night, as the Eagles (12-4 overall, 2-1 ASUN) were not able to complete a frantic late comeback attempt in a 61-59 loss to Austin Peay (7- 9, 1-2) at the Winfield Dunn Center.

FGCU trailed by 11 points with 2:33 remaining, but had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line with 2.2 seconds to play. The loss snapped a five-game Eagles winning streak, and was only their second loss in 12 games. Austin Peay won its first ASUN Conference game after moving from the Ohio Valley Conference, and the Governors broke their four-game slide.

Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) led FGCU with 14 points and 12 rebounds – his fifth double-double of the season. Junior guard Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla./Westminster Academy/Stetson) delivered 11 points and sophomore center Andre Weir (Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna College Prep/Richmond) added 10 points.

“We have to keep getting better,” said the FGCU head men’s basketball Coach Pat Chambers . “We have lots to learn from competing on the road.”

Although the Eagles outrebounded the Governors 36-27, the Green & Blue turned the ball over a season-high 19 times. Austin Peay converted those miscues into 23 points.

Redshirt sophomore guard Dean Durugordon, senior guard Carlos Paez and junior guard Rodrique Massenat each scored 10 points to pace Austin Peay. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Ware grabbed nine rebounds.

FGCU worked to clamp down defensively on Austin Peay practically from the opening tip, holding the Governors scoreless in a 6:10 stretch Midway through the first half and without a field goal for 9:32. During that time, FGCU embarked on a 9-0 scoring stretch capped by a 3-pointer from the senior guard Franco Miller Jr. (Freeport, Bahamas/Crestwood Prep/Ole Miss) that made it 17-11.

The Eagles went cold themselves minutes later, scoring just two points in the final 4:09 and allowing a half-ending 10-0 Austin Peay run en route to a 28-23 Halftime deficit. FGCU made just 8-of-24 shots from the field for 33.3 percent – ​​their most challenging first half since a 6-for-24 first half (25.0 percent) against Tennessee on Nov. 16, 2022.

Graduate guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla./Southwest Florida Christian Academy) opened the second half in style by Canning a 3 that seemed to spark FGCU – as the Eagles snapped off a 9-0 run to take a 35-31 lead with 14:00 to play. But the Green & Blue continued to struggle on the Offensive end, as Austin Peay responded with an 11-2 run that made it 42-37.

The Governors continued to pester the Eagles, even as an Anderson layup cut it to 45-42 – forcing four straight FGCU turnovers and scoring seven straight to make it 52-42 with 4:33 remaining.

Thompson responded after the media timeout with a 3 to make it 52-45. But reshirt sophomore guard Shon Robinson threw down a dunk and Paez hit a short jumper to push Austin Peay’s lead back to 11 with 2:33 remaining. FGCU wasn’t done, as a senior guard Dahmir Bishop (Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Charter/Xavier/St. Joseph’s) hit two free throws, sophomore center Andre Weir (Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna College Prep/Richmond) threw down a dunk and Johnston grabbed a Steal in the backcourt and canned a corner 3 to make it 56-52 with 57 seconds to play.

Austin Peay cracked the door even more open by missing the front end of a 1-and-1 at the 47-second mark, and Johnston made them pay with another triple that made it 56-55 with 32 seconds remaining. The Governors made both free throws on their end, and Weir countered with a dunk that made it 58-57 with nine seconds to go.

The Governors again missed a front-end free throw, but FGCU turned it over at midcourt with 5.2 seconds remaining. Freshman guard Guy Fauntleroy made his two free throws for a 60-57 lead, but the Governors fouled Anderson as he was heaving a Desperation 3. The Defending ASUN Player of the Week made his first free throw with 2.2 seconds to go, but his second rattled off the rim – forcing FGCU to try and foul to get the ball back after Anderson made his third free throw.

FGCU fouled Durugordon on the ensuing inbounds play, and the Governors guard made his second free throw for the final two-point lead. The Eagles were unable to get a Desperation shot off before the final Horn to seal the loss.

The Eagles return home to take on North Florida at 7 pm Saturday at Alico Arena. Austin Peay plays host to Central Arkansas on Saturday.

