Men’s Basketball Coaches Clinic Set for Oct. 15

HOUSTON – Grassroots level basketball coaches (high school, middle school, AAU) are invited to attend University of Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson ‘s Coaching Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 15, inside the Fertitta Center.

Admission to the Clinic is FREE. Check-in will be at the Fertitta Center Club entrance at the lower doors off Holman Street, beginning at 9 am, Oct. 15

Clinic attendees may pay for parking on the street at the pay meters or in the Stadium Garage through the Visitors’ Entrance off Holman Street.

To sign up and for more information, coaches may visit uhcougars.com/mbbcoachesclinic and submit a registration form. For more information regarding the clinic, coaches may also contact Bilal Batley at [email protected].

Sampson’s Assistant coaches will lead the team in skill development to begin the clinic. Following that, Sampson will be miked up for practice as he coaches the Cougars in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

After the team workout, Sampson will answer questions and offer other insights.

In 2021-22, Sampson was honored as the CBS Sports National Coach of the Year after leading Houston to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 or farther for the third consecutive season. It was the fifth national coaching award of his illustrious career.

Sampson, who is entering his ninth season with the Cougars in 2022-23, was also named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the third time in the last five years.

ABOUT the HOUSTON COUGARS

Three starters and seven lettermen return from the Cougars’ 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and finished among the nation’s Top 10 for the second straight season.

Under Sampson’s leadership, the Cougars have posted seven consecutive 20-win seasons, including a pair of 30-win campaigns, and competed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments, tying a school record.

Guard Marcus Sasser Returns for his senior season after missing most of the 2021-22 campaign following foot surgery. The Dallas native was averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game and was a Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection before being sidelined.

Like Sasser, junior guard Tramon Mark missed most of the season a year ago following shoulder surgery but is healthy for the 2022-23 campaign. The Dickinson, Texas, native averaged 10.1 points per game in seven contests before his surgery.

Junior guard Jamal Shead led the Cougars and the American Athletic Conference with 221 assists in 2021-22, the second-highest total in school single-season history. Shead was the only NCAA Division I student-athlete to rank among the nation’s Top-10 leaders in both assists and assist-turnover ratio and was an All-American Athletic Conference honoree.

BUY 2022-23 TICKETS

For the third straight season, the Cougars sold out of their season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for the Cougars’ 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

To purchase single-game tickets on/after Oct. 24fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here and follow the appropriate links.

Fans who were unable to purchase season tickets in 2022-23 are invited to join the team’s 2023-24 Wait List as the Cougars prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference. To join the 2023-24 season tickets Wait List, fans can click here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the 50-50-CLUB

Fans are invited to join the 50-50 Club to support Houston Men’s Basketball. 50-50 Club members help fund program necessities and enhance the experience for our student-athletes.

Fans who join the 50-50 Club will receive embroidered Jordan Brand team apparel, invitations to exclusive events, regular updates about the program and much more.

For more information or to sign up, fans may visit uhcougars.com/5050club or click here. To join the 50-50 Club, fans may call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMBK on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMBK or by visiting the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarMBK.

– UHCougars.com –