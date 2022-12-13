Men’s Basketball Closes Non-Conference Play With Loss to Arizona State

Box Score LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Freshman Frederick King had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots but it wasn’t enough as Creighton lost 73-71 to Arizona State at Michelob ULTRA Arena as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Bluejays, playing without an All-BIG EAST center Ryan Kalkbrenner (non-COVID illness) for the second game in a row, lost their fifth straight contest to fall to 6-5 in non-conference play. Arizona State won its eighth straight contest to improve to 10-1 on the winter.

It was a game of runs in the first half. Creighton scored the first five points before Arizona State responded with the next 11 points, including five points by DJ Horne. The Bluejays rallied to knot the score at 17 all before ASU unleashed a 7-0 run in a span of 70 seconds to prompt a timeout by the Bluejay bench. Another 7-0 spurt from the Sun Devils moved the ASU lead into double figures (31-20) for the first time. Creighton trailed 35-29 at the break, led by nine points from Arthur Kaluma and six more by Frederick King and Baylor Scheierman .

Creighton put together an 18-3 run out of Halftime to flip the momentum, including a 16-0 run to take a 47-38 lead. Frederick King had three dunks in the surge and Trey Alexander scored seven straight at one point. After a Desmond Cambridge Jr. basket ended ASU’s drought, Kaluma’s three-pointer dropped in to give CU its largest lead at 50-40 with 12:45 left.

The Sun Devils answered with four three-pointers by the Cambridge Brothers (3 by Desmond, one by Devan) during a 13-3 run to tie it at 53-all. The Jays took the lead back with four straight points from the junior guard Shereef Mitchell , his first points since Nov. 17th, to retake the lead.

The Bluejays would extend the lead to 63-56, only to see the Sun Devils rally with a 14-3 run to move ahead 70-66 with 2:25 to play. Down 72-69 with 35 seconds left, Alexander missed a corner three-pointer but grabbed his own rebound and the Jays called timeout. CU found Scheierman, who dribbled around a defender for a lay-up with 21.6 left and the Jays down one.

Creighton would foul Frankie Collins with 12.8 left. He made the second to give ASU a 73-71 lead and CU called its final timeout with 7.9 left. The Jays found Scheierman, who tossed it back to Nembhard, but his deep three-point try for the win hit the rim and rolled out of bounds with 0.2 left. A successful ASU inbounds pass ended the game.

Scheierman topped Creighton with 18 points and added eight rebounds, snapping a four-game double-double streak. Kaluma notched 15 points and seven rebounds while Alexander scored a dozen. Nembhard finished the night with a game-high nine assists. CU shot 37.1 percent overall, including 40.7 percent (11-27) from three-point range, and also made 14-of-19 free throws (73.7 percent).

Desmond Cambridge led ASU with 19 points, including 5-of-7 marksmanship from three-point range, while Devan Cambridge and Warren Washington each added 10 rebounds to contribute to ASU’s 42-35 advantage on the glass.

Done with non-conference play, Creighton opens up its 10th season in the BIG EAST on Friday at 7:30 pm when it visits Marquette.