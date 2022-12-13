Men’s Basketball Clashes With Coppin State Tuesday

GW men’s basketball is back in action for its final game before final exams when it hosts Coppin State on Tuesday night at 6 pm The game, which is part of a doubleheader with the GW Women’s program, will be streamed on ESPN+.

SHOULDERING THE LOAD

It’s no secret that James Bishop IV and Brendan Adams have been the top threats for the Colonials this season. The duo has combined for 17 of GW’s 29 double-digit efforts this year and is averaging 38.1 ppg, most in the A-10. In the process, Adams (36:46) and Bishop (35:33) have played the second- and seventh-most minutes in the A-10, respectively.

Per KenPom, Adams is third in the country in percentage of minutes played at 94.7% and Bishop ranks 26th at 89.7%. That hasn’t stopped their ability to produce as Bishop tops the circuit with 21.3 ppg and Adams sits in eighth at 16.8 ppg. Additionally, Adams is 5th in the A-10 in field goal percentage (48.2%) while Bishop comes in seventh (46.0%).

MORE THAN JUST A 1,000-POINT SCORER

Following a seven-assist, two-turnover game vs. American, James Bishop IV is now averaging a career-high 5.6 apg with a 1.86 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Bishop is currently second in the A-10 and 26th nationally in assists per game and sixth in the circuit in assist-to-turnover ratio.

The senior is one of just two players in the country to average at least 21.0 ppg and 5.5 apg this year, joining Coppin State’s Sam Sessoms, who has put up 23.8 ppg and 5.9 apg.

MR. CONSISTENT

Brendan Adams reached double digits for the 11th straight game dating back to last season with 12 points on Saturday vs. AU. Adams is the only Colonial to score 10+ in every game this season and is averaging 16.8 ppg, eighth-best in the A-10.

A LOOK AT THE EAGLES

Coppin State enters play at 4-8 following a loss at East Carolina over the weekend. The Eagles’ four non-conference victories are tied for the second-most in program history and one shy of the school record done three times previously.

Sam Sessoms, a Penn State transfer, is the main threat offensively for the Eagles, averaging 23.8 ppg (4th in the country) and 5.9 assists per game (13th in the NCAA). Sessoms also leads the country with 107 made field goals, is sixth in the NCAA with 71 assists and played the seventh-most minutes per game. Nendah Tarke is the Lone other Eagle averaging double figures at 12.7 ppg. He currently ranks eighth in the country with 27 steals.