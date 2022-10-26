Men’s Basketball Chosen First in Pac-12 Preseason Poll

SAN FRANCISCO – The UCLA men’s basketball team has been selected first in the annual Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll, as announced by the league office on Wednesday morning.

The Bruins secured 26 of 33 possible first-place votes in the preseason media poll. Arizona and Oregon each tallied three first-place votes, and Stanford received one first-place vote.

Last season, UCLA finished with a 27-8 overall record and went 15-5 in the Pac-12 Conference (second-place finish). UCLA finished as the runner-up to Arizona in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The Bruins defeated Akron and Saint Mary’s in their first two NCAA Tournament games to advance to the Sweet 16. North Carolina defeated UCLA in the Sweet 16 matchup, 73-67, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Pac-12 preseason poll has slotted Arizona second, Oregon third and USC fourth. Arizona and Oregon each received three first-place votes. Stanford, which was picked to finish fifth, received one first-place vote.

The remaining schools in the preseason poll included, in order, Colorado (sixth), Arizona State (seventh), Washington State (eighth), Washington (ninth), Utah (10th), California (11th) and Oregon State (12th).

Media members have correctly picked the Pac-12 Conference Winner 17 times in 33 tries, including five times during the Pac-12 era (since 2011-12). The Winner has been accurately chosen in 21 of the 38 all-time preseason votes.

Bruins’ head coach Mick Cronin and Seniors Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are representing UCLA at Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Media Day (more information here) on Wednesday at the Pac-12 Headquarters in San Francisco. Both Campbell and Jaquez Jr. were listed as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selections on Monday (news release here).

UCLA is scheduled to return to Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom for an exhibition game next Wednesday evening. The Bruins will host Concordia University Irvine at 7 pm (Wednesday, Nov. 2). UCLA’s regular-season schedule tips off against Sacramento State on Monday, Nov. 7.

