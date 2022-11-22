Men’s Basketball Central: Charlotte at Detroit Mercy

DETROIT, Mich. – The Charlotte men’s basketball team returns to action for its first true road contest of its 2022-23 campaign, when it travels to the Motor City for a Wednesday afternoon date with Detroit Mercy. Tipoff from Calihan Hall is slated for Noon ET on ESPN+.

Fans can follow Wednesday’s contest via the ESPN+ live stream, HERE, to listen to Jeremy Otto describing the action, on ESPN 730 The Game to hear Matt Swierad and Charlotte alum Trevor Wilt describing the action, HERE, and through Detroit’s Sidearm Live Stats, HERE .

LAYUP LINES

– Wednesday afternoon’s contest between the Titans and 49ers will be the first-ever meeting between the programs on the Collegiate Hardwood and the first of two meetings between the sides this season.

– Wednesday’s meeting between Detroit Mercy and Charlotte will also be the first meeting between head coaches Ron Sanchez and Mike Davis, but the two are familiar with each other. Sanchez was a GA at Indiana under Davis during the second year of Davis’ tenure when IU made it to the National Championship in 2002, falling to Maryland in the title tilt.

– A win in Wednesday’s Tilt would give Charlotte three consecutive victories in true road contests dating to February of last season when CLT knocked off Marshall and Southern Miss in its final two road games of the year. Southern Miss and Marshall are no longer in C-USA and moved to the Sun Belt at the conclusion of the last academic year.

– This will be Charlotte’s first game against a team from the state of Michigan since falling to Michigan in the 2015 Paradise Jam in the Bahamas. CLT fell to the Wolverines, 102-47.

– It will also be CLT’s first-ever trip to the state of Michigan as a basketball program. The Lone Michigan programs the Niners have played are the Wolverines in three separate multi-team events and the Western Michigan Broncos in Indianapolis in December of 1997.

SCOUTING THE TITANS

– Detroit Mercy comes into Wednesday’s Matinee following a pair of defeats in sunny Boca Raton, Florida at the Paradise Invitational Hosted by FAU.

– On Saturday, the Titans fell by 21 at FAU, before dropping a tight, 98-88 decision to Bryant on Monday afternoon at FAU Arena.

– On the stat sheet, UDM is led by grad student Antoine Davis who’s scoring an electrifying, 24.4 points per game which leads UDM, the Horizon League and is fifth in the nation. He’s also doing so while shooting over 40 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from 3-point range through five games this season.

– Joining Davis on the score sheet has been junior Jayden Stone who is averaging 15.6 points per game and has scored 20+ points twice this season, including a 24-point output vs. Bryant on Monday.

– On the bench, Detroit Mercy is led by college coaching veteran Mike Davis, who is one win shy of 400 career victories in his 23-year coaching career. Davis Hired Charlotte Coach Ron Sanchez as a GA in the Fall of 2001 during his second season at Indiana following coaching legend Bob Knight’s tenure in Bloomington.

SERIES HISTORY

– With this being the programs first-ever Encounter on the Collegiate hardwood, the programs will not only meet on Wednesday, but again on Saturday, Dec. 10 inside Halton Arena to complete a rare, in-season home-and-home series.

NINERS FINISH SECOND AT MYRTLE BEACH INVITE

– Charlotte fell to UMASS in the Championship of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in a tight, 60-54, decision on Sunday afternoon at the HTC Center in Conway.

– Sophomore Aly Khalifa led the Niners in scoring with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while tallying a trio of rebounds and a pair of assists. He was joined in double figures by Classmate Igor Milicic Jr. who dropped in 11 points, reeled in five rebounds and recorded a block and a steal on the defensive end.

– Aside from the loss, the Niners defense was incredibly active, forcing 16 turnovers and tallying nine steals as a team, with Juniors Brice Williams and Jackson Threadgill and sophomore Isaiah Folkes each recorded two steals.

– Sunday’s contest was also a Landmark day as Head Coaches Ron Sanchez and Frank Martin squared off for the first time as two of just four Latin American Head Coaches in all of Division I.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM ALY

– In three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, sophomore Aly Khalifa averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and a block per game. The Niners took down Boise State and Tulsa, before falling to UMASS in the tournament final.

– In the semis against Tulsa, Khalifa had arguably his best game of the season, tallying 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block, leading Charlotte to a three-point dub.

– In the final against UMASS, Khalifa scored 12 points, including a number of key late buckets to keep the Minutemen within striking distance and the score within just two possessions.

NINERS IN TRUE ROAD TILTS

– Last season, Charlotte won six true road games on its way to a 17-win season. The win total away from home was the Niners most since winning six times on the road in 2010-11. CLT’s win total as a whole marked Charlotte’s most victories since 2013-14 when the team finished with the same record of 17-14.

– Last season, Charlotte won away from home six times and four times in league play, taking down App State, Valparaiso, Rice, FIU, Marshall and Southern Miss. Wednesday’s contest will also be Charlotte’s first true road contest since its season finale vs. Southern Miss on March 5.

– CLT’s six road victories last season were also the most under head man Ron Sanchez who saw the Niners earn three victories away from Halton Arena in each of his first three seasons at the helm.

ACTIVE HANDS IN THE PACK LINE

– In five games this season, the Charlotte 49ers defense has been electric, currently ranking second in Conference USA, allowing just 54.6 points per game, while allowing 60+ points just twice this season.

– The Hallmark of the Pack Line defense is the system’s insistence on forcing contested long range shots and at times sacrificing going for a Steal and missing the ball, in turn leaving an open look for the opposition. This season, the 49ers have been at their best when continuing to force turnovers. CLT is currently forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest and is averaging 8.2 steals per outing.

– In Sunday’s Championship bout at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Charlotte recorded a season-high-tying nine steals. CLT has recorded nine steals three times this year, doing so in its wins over Coppin State and Boise State on top of this past Sunday.

IGOR (DON’T CALL ME DARKO) MILICIC JR.

– Sophomore Igor Milicic Jr. has become a regular option in the 49ers offense in his first collegiate season as a regular starter in 2022-23. The Rovinj, Croatia native has reached double figures twice this season doing so against UMES and then again on Sunday against UMASS.

– In the final two games of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Milicic averaged 10.0 points per game and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 8-of-18 from the field, while also recording a pair of blocks and a steal.

– In Friday’s win over Tulsa, Milicic recorded the both game-saving and game-clinching block near mid-court on Tulsa’s Sam Griffin who had poured in 19 second half points to at one point give Tulsa a late second half lead.

NINER NUGGETS

– A win Wednesday would get Charlotte off to a 1-0 start in true road games for a third consecutive season. The Niners took down App State in a tight, 67-66, contest in Boone last November and before that knocked off Davidson in Belk Arena in December of 2020.

– Charlotte concluded this past weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with a second place finish at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, marking CLT’s best finish at a Multi-Team event since finishing second at the 2014 Charleston Classic.

– Charlotte enters Wednesday’s Tilt in the Motor City needing just 14 victories to reach 900 as a program. To do it, CLT would need to win at least 18 contests this season, which would be the most since 2012-13, when Charlotte finished the year, 21-12.

– The entire 49ers Squad took a week-long team bonding excursion to Costa Rica this past August. There, in paradise, the team played a trio of games, completed community work with a local orphanage, learned about the culture of Costa Rica and went sight-seeing to some of the nation’s most picturesque landmarks. CLT won all three of its games in Central America, knocking off a Canadian university twice and the Costa Rican National Team.

– 2022-23 will be Charlotte’s final season in Conference USA. This Fall, the entire Charlotte Athletic Department will officially move entirely into the American Athletic Conference. Men’s soccer competed as an affiliate member in the league this year, following the dissolution of men’s soccer in C-USA.

– Founded in 1877 Originally as Detroit College near downtown Detroit, Detroit Mercy is a private Catholic University that is Sponsored by both the Society of Jesus and the Sisters of Mercy. UDM as it is often called is the largest Catholic University in the state of Michigan featuring three campuses, while offering more than a hundred academic degrees.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns home for the first time in nearly two weeks when it welcomes Presbyterian to the Queen City on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from Halton Arena is set for 4 pm ET on ESPN+.