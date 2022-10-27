Men’s Basketball Casino Night Fundraiser set for Nov. 5

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne Men’s Basketball program has announced the date of the program’s annual fundraiser “An Evening with Mastodon Basketball Casino Night” presented by Palmer Retirement Consulting. This year’s event will be held Saturday, November 5 at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

“An Evening with Mastodon Basketball” will begin with a cocktail hour from 6-7 pm and the main event from 7-10 pm There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the men’s basketball staff and student-athletes. Packages include markers for the gaming tables, which will include poker, blackjack, roulette and craps. There will also be multiple televisions broadcasting the evening’s college football games, a live band, photo booth and 360 video camera.

Additionally, there will be auctions to help raise funds for the basketball program. Featured auction items will include a luxury box at Churchill Downs, VIP Harlem Globetrotters Experience, VIP US Open, NBA Officials Game Experience and ESPN Experience as well as tickets to the NCAA Final Four in Houston. The auction will also include tickets for NFL, NBA and MLB games. Golf packages and Autograph memorabilia will also be available in the auction. Game worn jerseys from both Indiana victories will also be up for auction.

