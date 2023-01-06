Men’s Basketball Caps Opening Big West Road Trip Versus Cal State Fullerton
HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (12-3, 3-0 Big West) aims for its eight straight win and keep its unblemished Big West record intact when it plays at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is 6 pm PT/4 pm HT at Titan Gym.
Both teams are coming off double-digit road wins – UH a 62-49 win at UC San Diego and Fullerton a 77-62 win at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Titans (8-7, 2-1) have won two straight games and are 6-1 at home this season with their lone loss coming to Big West favorite UC Santa Barbara last Thursday.
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 129-82 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 126-80 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CAL STATE FULLERTONOverall: UH leads, 15-6
In Honolulu: UH leads, 8-3
In Fullerton: UH leads, 6-2
Streak: CSF, 1
‘BOW BITS
- UH aims for its eighth straight win and a 4-0 Big West start when it plays at Cal State Fullerton.
- An eighth straight win would match the program’s longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
- The teams will meet for the first time since Fullerton ended UH’s season, 58-46, in the 2022 Big West Tournament semifinals.
- UH has won in four of its last five visits to Titan Gym. Last year’s game in Fullerton was canceled due to COVID protocols.
- UH has held each of its last two opponents under 50 points. The last time they held back-to-back opponents under 50 points was January 2018 (at CSUN, vs. Cal Poly).
- UH held each of those two opponents to a scoreless spell of nine minutes.
- UH leads the Big West and is 13th in the NCAA in scoring defense (59.0). while also leading the Big West and ranking 8th in 3FG% defense (.276).
- UH leads the Big West in blocks (4.3) and with 64 blocks through 15 games have already eclipsed their total last year (60).
- The ‘Bows led from wire-to-wire for the second straight game and the fifth time this year in its 62-49 win at UC San Diego.
- It marked the fifth straight time that Hawai’i has won its Big West road opener.
- Bernardo da Silva became the fifth player to score 20 points in a game this year when he finished with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting at UC San Diego.
- The Tritons assisted on just three of their 20 made field goals. UH opponents are assisting on just 28.6% of its field goals, a national low by a considerable margin per kenpom.com. The next best rate is Florida Atlantic at 35.2%.
- After its game at Fullerton, UH Returns home to host Long Beach State (Jan. 14) and CSUN (Jan. 16)
#HawaiiMBB