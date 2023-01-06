Men’s Basketball Caps Opening Big West Road Trip Versus Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (12-3, 3-0 Big West) aims for its eight straight win and keep its unblemished Big West record intact when it plays at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is 6 pm PT/4 pm HT at Titan Gym.

Both teams are coming off double-digit road wins – UH a 62-49 win at UC San Diego and Fullerton a 77-62 win at UC Riverside on Thursday. The Titans (8-7, 2-1) have won two straight games and are 6-1 at home this season with their lone loss coming to Big West favorite UC Santa Barbara last Thursday.

HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 129-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 126-80 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. CAL STATE FULLERTONOverall: UH leads, 15-6

In Honolulu: UH leads, 8-3

In Fullerton: UH leads, 6-2

Streak: CSF, 1

‘BOW BITS

UH aims for its eighth straight win and a 4-0 Big West start when it plays at Cal State Fullerton. An eighth straight win would match the program’s longest streak since the 2015-16 season.

The teams will meet for the first time since Fullerton ended UH’s season, 58-46, in the 2022 Big West Tournament semifinals.

UH has won in four of its last five visits to Titan Gym. Last year’s game in Fullerton was canceled due to COVID protocols.

UH has held each of its last two opponents under 50 points. The last time they held back-to-back opponents under 50 points was January 2018 (at CSUN, vs. Cal Poly).

UH held each of those two opponents to a scoreless spell of nine minutes.

UH leads the Big West and is 13th in the NCAA in scoring defense (59.0). while also leading the Big West and ranking 8th in 3FG% defense (.276).

UH leads the Big West in blocks (4.3) and with 64 blocks through 15 games have already eclipsed their total last year (60).

The ‘Bows led from wire-to-wire for the second straight game and the fifth time this year in its 62-49 win at UC San Diego.

It marked the fifth straight time that Hawai’i has won its Big West road opener.

Bernardo da Silva became the fifth player to score 20 points in a game this year when he finished with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting at UC San Diego.

became the fifth player to score 20 points in a game this year when he finished with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting at UC San Diego. The Tritons assisted on just three of their 20 made field goals. UH opponents are assisting on just 28.6% of its field goals, a national low by a considerable margin per kenpom.com. The next best rate is Florida Atlantic at 35.2%.

After its game at Fullerton, UH Returns home to host Long Beach State (Jan. 14) and CSUN (Jan. 16)

#HawaiiMBB