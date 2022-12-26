Men’s Basketball Caps Non-Conference Play On Thursday Versus Central Connecticut State
Saint Joseph’s (5-6) vs. Central Connecticut State (2-11)
Thursday, December 22 | 7 pm | Hagan Arena
ESPN+ | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets
GAMEDAY LINKS
Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Stats | Game Notes
Central Connecticut State: Roster | Schedule | Statistics
• Saint Joseph’s wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Thursday as the Hawks host Central Connecticut State.
• Thursday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+, with an audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.
• Thursday’s contest is the first ever meeting between the Hawks and the Blue Devils.
• Saint Joseph’s is coming off a dominant 77-59 win over Sacred Heart on Monday as the Hawks led wire-to-wire.
• The Hawks finished with a season-best 17 assists and 12 steals against the Pioneers.
• Cameron Brown recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Monday as he finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.
• Kacper Klaczek added 13 points and four rebounds on Monday.
• Lynn Greer III handed out a career-high eight assists to go with 11 points and six rebounds versus Sacred Heart
• Erik Reynolds II was the fourth Hawk in double figures on Monday as he scored 10 points, collected four boards and added four steals and three assists.
• Louis Bleechmore finished with a season-high nine points to go with six rebounds against the Pioneers.
SAINT JOSEPH’S VERSUS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE
Thursday marks the first ever meeting between the Hawks and Central Connecticut State … The Blue Devils are the third NEC opponents this season for the Hawks … Saint Joseph’s previously Hosted FDU and Sacred Heart.