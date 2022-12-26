Men’s Basketball Caps Non-Conference Play On Thursday Versus Central Connecticut State

Saint Joseph’s (5-6) vs. Central Connecticut State (2-11)
Thursday, December 22 | 7 pm | Hagan Arena
ESPN+ | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets

• Saint Joseph’s wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Thursday as the Hawks host Central Connecticut State.

• Thursday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+, with an audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.

• Thursday’s contest is the first ever meeting between the Hawks and the Blue Devils.

• Saint Joseph’s is coming off a dominant 77-59 win over Sacred Heart on Monday as the Hawks led wire-to-wire.

• The Hawks finished with a season-best 17 assists and 12 steals against the Pioneers.

Cameron Brown recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Monday as he finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Kacper Klaczek added 13 points and four rebounds on Monday.

Lynn Greer III handed out a career-high eight assists to go with 11 points and six rebounds versus Sacred Heart

Erik Reynolds II was the fourth Hawk in double figures on Monday as he scored 10 points, collected four boards and added four steals and three assists.

Louis Bleechmore finished with a season-high nine points to go with six rebounds against the Pioneers.

SAINT JOSEPH’S VERSUS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE
Thursday marks the first ever meeting between the Hawks and Central Connecticut State … The Blue Devils are the third NEC opponents this season for the Hawks … Saint Joseph’s previously Hosted FDU and Sacred Heart.

