Men’s Basketball Caps Non-Conference Play On Thursday Versus Central Connecticut State

Saint Joseph’s (5-6) vs. Central Connecticut State (2-11)

Thursday, December 22 | 7 pm | Hagan Arena

ESPN+ | Live Stats | Listen Live | Tickets

Saint Joseph’s: Roster | Schedule | Stats | Game Notes

Central Connecticut State: Roster | Schedule | Statistics

• Saint Joseph’s wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Thursday as the Hawks host Central Connecticut State.

• Thursday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+, with an audio broadcast available on SJUHawks.com.

• Thursday’s contest is the first ever meeting between the Hawks and the Blue Devils.

• Saint Joseph’s is coming off a dominant 77-59 win over Sacred Heart on Monday as the Hawks led wire-to-wire.

• The Hawks finished with a season-best 17 assists and 12 steals against the Pioneers.

• Cameron Brown recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Monday as he finished with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

• Kacper Klaczek added 13 points and four rebounds on Monday.

• Lynn Greer III handed out a career-high eight assists to go with 11 points and six rebounds versus Sacred Heart

• Erik Reynolds II was the fourth Hawk in double figures on Monday as he scored 10 points, collected four boards and added four steals and three assists.

• Louis Bleechmore finished with a season-high nine points to go with six rebounds against the Pioneers.

SAINT JOSEPH’S VERSUS CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE

Thursday marks the first ever meeting between the Hawks and Central Connecticut State … The Blue Devils are the third NEC opponents this season for the Hawks … Saint Joseph’s previously Hosted FDU and Sacred Heart.