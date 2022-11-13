Men’s Basketball Can’t Get Past Geneseo 53-51

Next Game: at New Jersey City University 11/16/2022 | 7 P.M Nov. 16 (Wed) / 7 PM at New Jersey City University History

CHESTER, Pa. (November 12, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team trimmed a 21-point deficit down to a single point, but, fell to SUNY Geneseo 53-51 Saturday in the Tip-Off for Autism Awareness Consolation Game, Hosted by Widener University at its Schwartz Center .

Junior Mike Goodall finished with a game-high 18 points, connecting on six baskets, including three from long range, and sophomore Jack Spellman pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Ducks, who dropped to 0-2.

Cole Kattan had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Raymond Grabowski added 10 points for the Knights, who improved to 1-2. Saturday’s contest was the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Widener topped Vassar in the Championship game 69-51 to win its annual tournament. Dominic Dunn had 30 points and nine boards in the Championship game and was named the event’s Most Valuable Player. the ducks Conor Coffey was named to the All-Tournament Team.

After a sluggish first half that saw Geneseo build a double-digit lead, senior Lorenzo Spinazzi found Spellman for a layup to open second-half scoring. A 7-0 run saw the Ducks trim their deficit to 12 and Stevens continued to climb back into the game until junior Alex Ratner had a steal and a fast-break layup to bring the Ducks within two points.

The margin remained within one or two possessions until sophomore Jack Liedtka drained a long three to bring the Ducks back to within one. The triple was one of two Liedtka connected on during the contest. Kattan sank two free throws to give the Ducks the ball with a chance to force overtime. Geneseo fouled Goodall, who made the first free throw with four seconds left on the clock. After a timeout, Goodall intentionally missed the second attempt from the line. Spellman forcefully tapped the Offensive rebound out, but the Ducks were unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer.

After Geneseo shot 43.5% from the floor in the first half, the Ducks tightened things up in the second half, holding the Knights to just 26.1% over the final 20 minutes. The Ducks also forced 12 of Geneseo’s 19 turnovers in the second half.

Each team had 11 assists and exactly 30 rebounds.

Goodall, Ratner and Spinazzi each nabbed two steals.

The Ducks blocked nine shots, while Geneseo had just one.

Junior Frank Gelfman made his only field-goal attempt.

“Geneseo out-toughed us in the first half. I thought we responded well after Halftime and put together a really good second half. We guarded them really well and got enough open looks to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Men’s basketball travels to Jersey City for a Matchup with NJCU on Nov. 16.

The Ducks have won two of the last three meetings between the teams, but the three games have been decided by a total of 12 points.

