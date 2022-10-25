Men’s basketball broadcast schedule announced

VERMILLION, SD—South Dakota men’s basketball will make eight regular season appearances on Midco Sports in 2022-23 with non-televised home games being picked up for streaming on Midco Sports Plus in addition to GoYotes.com. Radio broadcasts from the Coyote Sports Network will be available all season long.

Returning for his 11th season with Midco Sports is Jay Elsen calling play-by-play for the Coyotes. Midco will provide its live game production to its streaming platform, Midco Sports Plus, as well as to ESPN3/+ for national coverage.

In addition this season, GoYotes.com has partnered with Midco to broaden the reach of its home event streams. For all non-televised home games this season, the free GoYotes.com live stream will also be available on the Midco Sports Plus app.

John Thayer enters his third season as the voice of Coyote men’s basketball and 10th season with the Coyote Sports Network. KVHT 106.3 FM in Yankton serves as the Flagship radio station for the Coyotes. Men’s basketball broadcasts will also be picked up by Sioux Falls affiliate station KQSF 95.7. Fans can catch all radio broadcasts via the Varsity Network app on smart devices or on GoYotes.com.

Beyond the regular season, Midco Sports will broadcast the opening rounds, quarterfinals, and semifinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls. The Summit League Tournament title game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

The Midco Sports team teamed up with The Summit League for a league-wide preview show that debuts Tuesday at 7 pm on Midco Sports.

A complete season schedule is provided below. For the most up-to-date information as the season progresses, visit the men’s basketball schedule page on GoYotes.com.

OCTOBER

vs. Simpson (exh.) | October 30 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

NOVEMBER

at Wisconsin | Nov. 7 at 7:30 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Big Ten Network

vs. Lipscomb | Nov. 9 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports, Midco+

vs. Dakota State | Nov. 12 at 5 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

at Mississippi State | Nov. 17 at 8 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. LIU | Nov. 22 at 1:30 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. TBD (Fort Myers Tip-Off) | Nov. 23 at TBD | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

at Coastal Carolina | Nov. 26 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. Mount Marty | Nov. 28 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

DECEMBER

at BYU | December 3 at 2:30 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

at Air Force | December 6 at 5 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. UC Irvine | December 10 a.m. to 1 p.m KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

vs. Costal Carolina | December 14 at 8 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports, Midco+

at Kansas City | December 19 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

at Oral Roberts | December 21 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. St. Thomas | December 29 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports, Midco+

vs. Western Illinois | December 31 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

JANUARY

at North Dakota | Jan. 5 at 7 p.m KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports, Midco+

at North Dakota State | Jan. 7 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | WDAY Xtra

vs. South Dakota State | Jan. 14 at 6 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports 2, Midco+

vs. Denver | Jan. 19 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports 2, Midco+

vs. Omaha | Jan. 21 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

at Western Illinois | Jan. 26 at 6 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

at St. Thomas | Jan. 28 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

FEBRUARY

vs. North Dakota State | February 2 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports 2, Midco+

vs. North Dakota | February 4 at 1 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

at South Dakota State | February 11 at 6 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco Sports, Midco+

at Omaha | February 16 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

at Denver | February 18 at 2 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7

vs. Oral Roberts | February 23 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

vs. Kansas City | February 25 at 7 pm | KVHT 106.3, KQSF 95.7 | Midco+

MARCH

at Summit League Tournament | March 3-7 | KVHT 106.3 | Midco Sports, ESPNU (Championship)

Home games in bold at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

All times listed are Central.