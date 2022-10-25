Men’s Basketball Breaks Season Tickets Sold Record for 2022-23 Season

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s basketball home Slate is officially sold out of season tickets Entering the 2022-23 season at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

For the second consecutive season, RU has broken the season ticket sales record, with a total of 5,925 season tickets sold.

The previous record of 5,297 season tickets sold was set last season, according to the Rutgers ticket office. The previous high before for the 2021-22 season was 3,239 season tickets sold in the 2011-12 season.

Since the hiring of head men’s basketball Coach By Steve Pikiell , RU has seen a positive increase in season tickets sold in every one of the seven seasons he’s been at the helm. In total, there has been a 135 percent increase in season ticket sales since the 2016-17 season.

“Thanks to the success of Coach Pikiell’s program, the excitement around our men’s basketball program is at an all-time high”, said Brian Cahill , Director of Sales, and Service with Rutgers Athletics. “We hear the energy and passion from our fans on a daily basis, and our season ticket record is a crucial piece of the puzzle to ensure we have a loud, sold-out Jersey Mike’s Arena for every home game.”

Rutgers has already sold out the games against Indiana, Seton Hall & Michigan and has very limited availability for all remaining home games.

Group experiences for Rutgers fans are back for the 2022-23 season and fans are encouraged to act quickly to have your team or organization down on the court in the best home court atmosphere in the country. Fans can click here for more information on group experiences.

Fans still looking for tickets to sold-out games can do so via StubHub, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Scarlet Knights. Beginning October 20, students can claim tickets for all November & December Men’s Basketball games while the claim for the January thru March games will open on December 13. The Garden State Classic Package is also sold out for the season and limited ticket packages remain for the half season packages or the Big Ten Conference package. Fans can click here for more information on those packages.