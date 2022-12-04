Men’s Basketball Blows By Sarah Lawrence, 106-65

Next Game: UMBC 12/6/2022 | 7:00 PM December 06 (Tue) / 7:00 PM UMBC

NEW YORK – Zavian McLean scored a game-high 18 points, and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points as Columbia finished a 2-0 weekend with a commanding 106-65 win over Sarah Lawrence on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

“We obviously played a hard-fought game last night,” head Coach Jim English said about the win over New Hampshire yesterday. “We put this game on the schedule in part to prepare for an Ivy League Tournament and Ivy League schedule.”

Sarah Lawrence trailed 12-0 to start the game. Columbia (4-7) led by as many as 30 in the first half before taking a 56-31 at halftime in the wire-to-wire win.

The Lions lead ballooned to as many as 47 in the second half. They had 15 steals on the day, tying a school record set earlier this season against Delaware State.

Columbia saw 11 out of 12 active players score in the blowout win. The point total was the first time the Lions eclipsed 100 since putting up 102 against Elmira during the 2019-20 season.

Zine Eddine Bedri scored 12 points, Noah Robledo chipped in 11 and added nine rebounds, and Robbie Stankard added 10 points and seven rebounds.

“It’s really important,” Engles said of his team’s depth. “Three games in four days, it was good just to get some of the guys who played over 30 minutes just to get them a little quick workday and then to get some other guys more game experience, so I thought the whole thing worked out pretty good for us.”

Sunday’s back-to-back was part of a four-game homestand for the Lions, including three games in four days. Columbia will be back in action Tuesday at 7 pm against UMBC. Tickets can be purchased here, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

“We’ve been playing better. We’ve taken strides. We’ve taken steps every game,” Engles said. “Now it’s UMBC, which is a good team, so we have to Scout them and take away the things we need to take away and obviously just continue to gain some momentum here.”

