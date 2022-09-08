Men’s Basketball Big Ten Schedule Announced

The Big Ten Conference has announced the University of Minnesota men’s basketball’s 20-game Big Ten schedule, which features 10 games at Williams Arena and another 10 in road competition.

Minnesota’s nonconference schedule was announced earlier this year, including eight additional games for a total of 18 contests at Williams Arena this upcoming season.

Start times and television network designations for all conference and non-conference games will be announced the week of Sept. 12-16.

As in years past, two Big Ten games will be played in the month of December, followed by the remaining conference schedule resuming in January through March. The Gophers begin the Big Ten season at Purdue on Dec. 4, followed by a home tilt against Michigan on Dec. 8.

Minnesota resumes Big Ten action on Jan. 3 when the Gophers travel to Madison, Wis., to face the Wisconsin Badgers. The Gophers return to Williams Arena on Saturday, Jan. 7 to face Nebraska, followed with a road game at Ohio State on Jan. 12. The Gophers are then home for two-straight when it hosts Illinois (Jan. 16) on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Purdue (Jan. 19). The Gophers travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., to face the Wolverines on Jan. 22, followed by a home slate against Indiana on Jan. 23. The Maroon and Gold closes out the month at Northwestern on Jan. 28.

The Gophers open February with a home game against Maryland on Feb. 4, followed by a road contest at Illinois Feb. 7. The Iowa Hawkeyes visit Williams Arena on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12), as Minnesota turns around and travels to Michigan State on Feb. 15. Penn State comes to town Feb. 18, while Minnesota heads to Maryland on Feb. 22. The Gophers close out the Big Ten road season at Nebraska (Feb. 25) and finish the year with back-to-back home games against Rutgers (March 2) and a border battle against Wisconsin (March 5).

The 26th The Big Ten MBB Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 through Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago.

Season tickets are now on sale for the season. Single-game tickets & mini-plans will go on sale to season ticket holders and Gopher Score Members on Tuesday September 20, and to the general public on Thursday, September 22.