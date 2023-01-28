Men’s Basketball: Big 12/SEC Challenge Preview

It’s the last Saturday in January. That can only mean one thing in the world of college basketball – it’s time for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Saturday’s schedule, all on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU), has ten men’s basketball games, each featuring one team from the Big 12 and one team from the SEC.

This is the tenth straight year for this challenge. The SEC won last year’s challenge, having won six of the nine games played. It was the second consecutive year for the SEC to win the challenge. The Big 12 is still the overall leader in the challenge, leading both in the challenge count (4-3-2) and in games played (48-41).

