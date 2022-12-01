Men’s Basketball Big 12 Games and SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Sale Thursday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tickets for West Virginia University men’s basketball Big 12 home games and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at the WVU Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 1, at 9 am through the Mountaineer Ticket Office at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.

MAC members and season ticket holders are currently able to log into their account at WVUGAME.com and purchase priority tickets until the public on sale begins on Thursday morning at 9 am

Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to select their seats. All games will be available for purchase and all available seats are in the upper level.

The TCU game on Jan. 18 is a Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase a Family Day pack of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher for $65.

The Texas (Jan. 21), Oklahoma (Feb. 4), Texas Tech (Feb. 18) and Kansas State (Mar. 4) games are priced at $35 or $30 each, depending on seat location, while the game against Baylor is available for $30 or $25 per ticket, depending on seat location. The Kansas game is Jan. 7 and SEC-Big 12 Challenge game vs. Auburn on Jan. 28 costs $40 for an upper level sideline seat and $35 for an upper level baseline seat.

The TCU (Jan. 18), Iowa State (Feb. 8) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 20) games are available for as low as $20 each.

Fans can also purchase any of the remaining December nonconference home games and mini-packages at WVUGAME.com.