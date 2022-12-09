Men’s Basketball Bested in Road Contest at ETBU

BOX SCORE MARSHALLTexas – Concordia Texas men’s basketball freshman forward Deon Williams (15 rebounds, seven offensive) was a Monster on the boards in a 75-70 loss at East Texas Baptist. Jaylon Johnson (19 points), Luis Gonzalez (17 points) and DJ Pigford (15 points) all reached double-digit scoring inside Ornelas Gym on Thursday.

It was a back-and-forth affair all game as neither team led by more than five points in the first half. The Tornados would carry a 28-27 lead into the half following a find from Johnson to Antoine Henderson for the jam.

With the score tied at 66-all, Johnson connected on a pair of free throws to give The Tornados a two-point edge. The Tigers would answer with six straight points to reclaim a 72-68 advantage with just under 50 seconds remaining. They then were able to hold off CTX for the win.

Concordia Texas will next travel to Longview, Texas to take on LeTourneau in ASC play. Tip off is set for 3:00 pm

BOX SCORE STANDOUTS

Jaylon Johnson – 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Luis Gonzalez – 17 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds

DJ Pigford -15 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds

Deon Williams – 15 rebounds (8 offensive) {Career-High}

