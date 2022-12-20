Men’s Basketball Begins Road Swing at UC Irvine on Tuesday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men’s basketball begins a six-game road swing as it plays at the University of California, Irvine on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT (ESPN+) at the Bren Events Center, tipping off its Longest road trip of the year, which includes a game at No. 4/4 Kansas is Thursday.

What to Know

Harvard and UC Irvine have met three times with the Crimson trailing the Anteaters in the all-time series, 1-2. In the last meeting between the two teams, Harvard took a 77-73 win on Jan. 4, 2020 at Lavietes Pavilion.

Over a stretch of five games in 10 days between Thanksgiving and the Finals break, the Crimson posted a 3-2 record during that span, topping Loyola Chicago (61-55) on Nov. 25), Holy Cross (72-38) is Nov. 30, and Tufts (76-59) on Dec. 4. Harvard nearly beat Fordham, trimming a 13-point deficit to two points late in the second half, before falling to the Rams, 68-60, on Nov. 27. The Crimson led for over 30 minutes against UMass prior to dropping a narrow 71-68 decision on Dec. 2.

Senior guard/forward Chris Ledlum has averaged team highs in points (18.9), rebounds (7.6), and steals per game (2.1), scoring in double figures in 10 of 11 games and netting 20 or more points four times. Ledlum ranks second in the Ivy League in points per game, first in rebounds per game, and first in steals per game, while ranking fifth in blocks per game (1.0). In the NCAA, they stand 27th th in field goals made (81) and 45 th in points per game.

Junior guard Sam Silverstein has tallied 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 90.0 percent from the free throw line. He ranks fourth in the Ivy League in minutes per game (32.5) and sixth in steals per game (1.5). Silverstein scored a career-high 17 points with five rebounds and three assists at Fordham (Nov. 27) before grabbing a career-best 10 rebounds at Holy Cross (Nov. 30). They notched 13 points and five steals vs. Siena (Nov. 20). Over the Crimson’s first week he posted 13 points and eight boards vs. Elon (Nov. 13), scored 14 points vs. Louisiana (Nov. 11), and netted 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with five rebounds at Morehouse ( November 7).

Next Up

Harvard plays at No. 4/4 Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2).