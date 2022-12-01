Men’s Basketball Begins Homestand with Three Games in Four Nights

NEW YORK – Columbia men’s basketball will play three games in four days when it hosts New Hampshire (Saturday, December 3 – 4 pm), Sarah Lawrence (Sunday, December 4 – 2 pm) and UMBC (Tuesday, December 6 – 7 pm) to begin a four-game homestand at Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. All three contests can be seen on ESPN+. Additionally, Saturday’s contest against the Wildcats will be aired live on SNY.

OPENING TIP-OFF

• Columbia has dropped three straight, including a 52-39 defeat at Marist Monday night. The Lions shot just 25 percent from the field, but stayed in the contest much of the way due to a solid defensive effort. Marist shot just 35 percent and was 9-of-31 (29 percent) from 3-point range.

• Following this stretch of games, the Lions will wrap up the fall semester with a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson on December 9 and a road contest at Lafayette on December 12.

NEWS/NOTES

NEW HAMPSHIRE’S STATUS

The Wildcats have dropped four-straight after a 66-61 setback to Sacred Heart Wednesday night. Clarence Daniels had 10 points and 18 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Daniels leads the squad, averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds.

INSIDE THE SERIES – NEW HAMPSHIRE

Columbia is 3-0 all-time against the Wildcats. The schools have not met since a 64-61 win by the Lions at Levien Gym on January 17, 2006.

COLUMBIA AGAINST THE AMERICA EAST

The Lions are 21-28 against teams currently in the America East Conference. This season, Columbia will play five opponents (UMass-Lowell, Binghamton, New Hampshire, UMBC, Maine) from the conference. Columbia has dropped its first three contests to UMass-Lowell and Maine and Binghamton. The Lions went 2-2 in 2021-22 against America East schools, topping Binghamton and Maine and falling to UAlbany and UMBC.

SARAH LAWRENCE’S STATUS

The Gryphons are 1-6 heading into a Friday night matchup with Pratt Institute. Liam Barry is the team’s top scorer, checking in at 15.4 points per game. Justin Bailey averages a double-double at 14.4 points and 10.5 rebounds.

INSIDE THE SERIES – SARAH LAWRENCE

Columbia won the only preview meeting against Sarah Lawrence, an 87-42, decision on January 6, 2018.

INSIDE THE SERIES – UMBC

The Retrievers are 2-0 in the series against the Lions. Last year, UMBC rolled to a 98-60 triumph in Baltimore.

UMBC’S STATUS

The Retrievers topped a Coppin State, 109-82, Wednesday night and will face Lehigh on the road Saturday before coming up to Columbia Tuesday. Colton Lawrence is UMBC’s top scorer, posting 16.6 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

NUTHIN’ BUT AG THANG

Sophomore Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has stepped up his game of late, posting double-figures in each of the last four contests. During this stretch, he is averaging 15.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. On the season, he ranks among the Ivy League leaders in scoring (14.2), rebounding (6.3), free throw percentage (89.7 percent) and steals (1.6).

