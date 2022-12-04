Men’s Basketball Begins Homestand on Monday against Concordia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan men’s basketball team returns to Kalamazoo for the first of two home games this week as it hosts Concordia University on Monday evening at University Arena.

GAME INFO

Matchups: Western Michigan (2-6) vs Concordia University (3-7)

Date/Time: Monday, Dec. 5 – 7 p.m

Site: University Arena (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Tickets: wmubroncos.com/tickets

Radio: Bronco Media Network

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

OPENING TIP

After having six of its first eight away from home, WMU returns to University Arena on Monday to take on Concordia.

The Broncos are coming off a 67-47 loss at Dayton last Wednesday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. led WMU in scoring for the sixth straight game with 10 points.

Norman ranks second in the conference and 22nd in the nation with 20.3 points per game this season.

The senior sits atop the MAC in total made three-pointers (28) and made three’s per game (3.5), which rank 14th and 10th, respectively, in the nation.

Monday marks the first all-time meeting between WMU and Concordia.

The contest is the first of six for Western Michigan against in-state opposition.

The Broncos went 4-5 against other teams from around the state last season.

Concordia is coming off a loss to Madonna University on Saturday, the third straight setback for the Cardinals.

HOME SWEET HOME

After having six of its first eight games away from home, Western Michigan returns to University Arena on Monday night for the first of back-to-back home games. The Broncos are set to face Concordia on Monday, and will follow that up with another home contest on Saturday against UIC.

LAST TIME OUT

The Broncos return to Kalamazoo after suffering a 67-47 loss in Dayton on Wednesday. The Flyers opened the game with a 13-1 run, and led wire-to-wire in the contest. Western Michigan drew within eight at a couple of different points in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer. Lamar Norman Jr. paced the Broncos in scoring for the sixth consecutive game, as the senior tallied 10 points.

DEFENDING FROM DEEP

In last Wednesday’s loss at Dayton, Western Michigan had its best performance to date Defending the three-point line. The Flyers made just three triples and were held to 18.8 percent (3-for-16), both of which were season lows allowed by the Bronco defense.

WMU VS IN-STATE FOES

Monday’s contest is the first this season for Western Michigan against an in-state opponent. The Broncos have six games against other teams from around the state on the slate this season, with Siena Heights (Dec. 21), Eastern Michigan (Jan. 10, Feb. 21) and Central Michigan (Jan. 28, March 3) also on the schedule for the Broncos.

SCOUTING THE CARDINALS

Concordia comes to town on a three-game slide after falling to Madonna University on Saturday. Members of the WHAC, CUAA is 3-7 overall and 3-4 in league play. Monday’s contest, which will be an exhibition for Concordia, marks the first-ever meeting between the Broncos and the Cardinals.

SCORIN’ NORMAN

After leading the MAC in scoring last season, Lamar Norman Jr. has picked up right where he left off, as he once again finds himself near the top of the conference, currently ranking second at 20.3 points per game. Since arriving from Duquesne prior to last season, Norman has scored in double figures in 36 of his 38 games as a Bronco, and led Western Michigan in scoring 32 times.

LONG-RANGE LAMAR

Lamar Norman Jr. sits atop the MAC with 28 made three-pointers and an average of 3.5 made three’s per game thus far in 2022-23. His 28 made threes rank 14th in the nation, while his 3.5 per game is 10th in the country.

CLEANING THE GLASS

After finishing near the bottom of the conference in rebounding a year ago, the Broncos have turned things around on the glass thus far in 2022-23, winning the rebounding battle in five of their first eight games. Western Michigan is second in the MAC in rebounding margin (+5.0) and is fourth in overall rebounds per game (36.9).

MAKING HIS MARK

Markeese Hastings has been a key part of WMU’s success on the glass, as the Grand Rapids, Mich., native has reeled in double-digit rebounds four times so far this season. Hastings is eighth in the MAC in rebounding (6.9) and ninth in Offensive rebounding (2.0).

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Titus Wright has made at least 50.0 percent of his shots from the field in six of Western Michigan’s first eight games this season. As a result, the junior is second in the conference in field goal percentage at 63.3 percent. Wright is also second on the Broncos and tied for 11th in the league at 5.8 rebounds per game, and is eighth in the MAC in Offensive rebounding at 2.1 per contest.

368 AND COUNTING

WMU has made at least one three-pointer in 368 straight games dating back to 2011.

HALFTIME LEADS TURN INTO W’S

The Broncos own a 51-20 record over the last five seasons when leading at halftime.

ON THE HORIZON

Western Michigan continues its two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon as it welcomes UIC to University Arena.